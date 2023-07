01:45 A person removes a logo on a window of the “PMC Wagner Center”, associated with the founder of the Wagner Group, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on July 1, 2023. © Anton Vaganov / Reuters

In Russia, there are still more questions than answers a week after the Wagner group’s rebellion against the Russian military leadership. However, the loss of leadership of the exiled paramilitary group in Belarus is evident. Meanwhile, in St. Petersburg, the headquarters of his headquarters is dismantled.