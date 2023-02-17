Russia | Information from HS: The oligarch Timchenko’s daughter also got a Finnish passport quickly

The Finnish Immigration Service is unable to explain why the earlier decision was not followed in the processing of Gennadi Timchenko’s daughter Ksenija Frank’s citizenship application.

An oligarch Gennady Timchenko daughter Ksenija Frank (formerly Timchenko) received Finnish citizenship in an exceptional way, according to HS’s report. The processing of the citizenship application was contrary to the previous decision of the Office for Foreigners at the time.

The information complements the protection police Supo’s report published on Monday. According to the interviewed former Supo employee, Gennadi Timchenko’s acquisition of citizenship in 1999 was in many ways an exceptional process.

The Timchenkos applied for citizenship for their then 14-year-old daughter on April 19, 2000. At the same time, a letter was submitted to the agency asking for the processing to be expedited. The urgent request was repeated on 22 May 2000.

On June 27, the Finnish Immigration Service informed the applicant that there are no sufficient reasons to hurry and that the application will be processed in the normal order. Despite this, the citizenship decision was made only a month later.

The Immigration Office (formerly the Office for Aliens) says it is unable to explain why the case was acted against the previous decision.

Unfortunately, it is not clear from the documents or the procedure information in the register why the Finnish Immigration Service has already made a conditional citizenship decision on the applicant on July 31, 2000the agency’s archive was commented to HS.

In addition, it was said that the person who made the decision no longer works at the agency, which is why “impossible to get a definite answer as to why Ksenia’s citizenship application has been processed faster“.

HS has requested information about the identity of the official who made the decision. So far, no answer has been received.

Gennady and Jelena Timchenko received Finnish citizenship in 1999, i.e. a year before their daughter.

It has already been reported in the public before that at that time the head of the Foreigners’ Office was Matti Saarelainen had received from his friend, the oligarch’s business partner I guess from Paana request to expedite Gennadi Timchenko’s citizenship application.

In the spring of 2022, Iltalehti interviewed Paananen’s former girlfriend, who told having heard Paananen’s request.

Published by the Protection Police this week statement confirmed that Supo had repeatedly asked Saarelais to inform in advance if Gennadi Timchenko would apply for Finnish citizenship. There was no advance warning. Supo would also have liked to talk to Timchenko, but did not get the opportunity.

Saarelainen has denied that he contributed to the processing of Timchenko’s citizenship application. He has justified the fact that he did not notify Supo of the application by “in a hurry”.

HS asked Saarelainen by e-mail what information he might have about the processing of Ksenija Frank’s citizenship application and whether he was involved in the case. There has been no reply to the e-mail so far.

Matti Saarelainen, who will retire at the end of 2022, worked as a special specialist in the Protection Police before his retirement.

From the Immigration Office HS is told that the agency’s practice has always been to try to process minors’ applications together with older citizenship applications.

In addition, the goal has been the immediate processing of minor children whose parents are already Finnish citizens.

At the time of Timchenko’s applications, the Foreigners’ Office was in any case congested, and decisions on citizenship applications had to wait up to 2–3 years.

In the summer of 1999, the agency’s communications manager explained at the opinion department of HS, that citizenship applications are processed in order of arrival. According to the writing, applications submitted in the spring of 1997 were in the processing queue at that time. The communication manager’s statement was a response to the previous request of an Iranian refugee who had been waiting for his own decision for 2.5 years to the writing.

Gennadi Timchenko submitted a citizenship application in December 1998 and received a decision on citizenship in August 1999.

Ksenija Frank was photographed with her father Gennadi Timchenko at a press conference in St. Petersburg in August 2011.

Kseniya Frank has publicly emphasized his charity work with children and the elderly, but he has also been closely involved in his father’s business affairs.

Frank has sat on the board of the Transoil company managed by Gennadi Timchenko since 2011. Transoil is Russia’s largest private company specializing in oil transportation.

In the years 2014–2019, Ksenija Frank owned the shares of the Sogaz insurance company transferred to her by her father, Timchenko. It is known that Gennady Timchenko wanted to avoid the sanctions imposed due to the occupation of Crimea. According to Forbes magazine, in 2018, thanks to her ownership of Sogaz, Frank was ranked 18th on the list of the worst women in Russia.

Among other things, Sogaz insured the construction work of the Kerch bridge built by Russia on the Crimean peninsula. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sogaz was put on the EU sanctions list because the company was considered to have supported Russia’s illegal occupation of Crimea.

Timchenko’s young child, born in 1995 Ivan Timchenko got Finnish citizenship at the same time as his mother Jelena in 1999.

In the eldest of the siblings, 44 years old with Natalija Browning (formerly Timchenko) does not have Finnish citizenship, according to the information provided by the Finnish Immigration Service.

The citizenship decisions of the Timchenkos were conditional, i.e. citizenship was confirmed only after they had renounced their Russian citizenship.

Except for Ivan, the entire Timchenko family is on the sanctions list of the United States and Canada. Parents are also on the EU sanctions list.

Ksenija Frank is married to the former Minister of Transport of Russia Sergei Frankin of a boy Gleb Frankin with. Among other things, big Russians owned fishing companies Gleb Frank was also put on the US sanctions list after Russia attacked Ukraine.