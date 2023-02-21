Russia | Information from HS: The Ministry of the Interior is investigating the treatment of the entire Timchenko family

The processing of the oligarch’s daughter’s citizenship application was also handled in an exceptional way.

Helsinki According to the information, the Ministry of the Interior plans to investigate the oligarch’s handling of citizenship applications Gennady Timchenko for the whole family.

HS reported last Friday that also Timchenko’s daughter Ksenija Frank (formerly Timchenko) received citizenship through an exceptional procedure in 2000.

Just one month before the granting of citizenship, the Office for Aliens (now the Immigration Office) had announced that it would not agree to rush the daughter’s application. For some reason, however, citizenship was granted quickly and the Immigration Office has not been able to find out why the decision was acted against.

According to HS’s information, the Ministry of the Interior has now decided that the processing of the applications of Timchenko’s family members will be reviewed in full with the Finnish Immigration Service.

Previously in public has been toldthat the head of the Foreigners’ Office at the time Matti Saarelainen received in 1999 from his friend, Timchenko’s business partner I guess from Paana a request for help regarding the oligarch’s citizenship. Saarelainen has admitted that he gave instructions to hurry up the application.

The ministry has already investigated Saarelainen’s activities in the company where he worked for a long time. About the results of the investigation was reported last week.

HS has asked Saarelainen via e-mail what he possibly knows about the fast-track processing of Ksenija Frank’s application, but he has not responded to the inquiry.

You can no longer get more information from the official who issued the citizenship decision, because he is already Deceased.

In 2018, Ksenija Frank, the chairwoman of the foundation founded by her parents, appeared at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. The topic of the panel discussion was “national and regional branding” of Russia.

A five-person four members of the family were granted Finnish citizenship at the turn of the millennium. Born in 1995 Ivan-son received citizenship at the same time as his father and mother Jelena with in 1999. The following year, citizenship was applied for Ksenija, then 14 years old.

The oldest child in the family, born in 1978 with Natalja Browning according to the information provided by the Finnish Immigration Service, does not have Finnish citizenship.

Citizenship decisions were conditional, i.e. the applicants received a Finnish passport only after they had renounced their Russian citizenship.

At the time of Timchenko’s applications, the Immigration Office was badly congested and citizenship decisions had to wait 2–3 years, even longer.

The quickly obtained Finnish passports have been useful for the oligarch’s family members moving around the world. Based on HS’s reports, citizenship also appears who protected Vladimir Putin Gennadi Timchenko, who belongs to the close circle, from the EU sanctions list until spring 2022.

Last According to reports that came out this week, Saarelainen referred to an instruction prepared by the Chancellor of Justice in connection with the investigation of his old actions SpongeBob SquarePants with.

Supo’s report states that the instructions in question would have been valid in 1998–1999.

Saarelainen had instructed, in accordance with the official instructions confirmed by Chancellor of Justice Nikula, to draw up an urgent letter to the immigration office, in which case the application could be taken into the urgent procedurethe document states.

HS requested the instruction mentioned by Saarelainen from the registry of the Office of the Chancellor of Justice. From there it was reported that the instruction could not be found:

“Based on the wording of Supo’s report, it would seem that it is not an actual instruction drawn up by the Chancellor of Justice, but rather an instruction of the Office for Foreign Affairs, the content of which may have been reviewed with the Chancellor of Justice.”

HS has inquired with the Immigration Office if there is such an instruction in its archive, but so far no answer has been received.

Instructions was said to apply to “clear cases meeting the criteria for citizenship”.

Matti Saarelainen, who will retire from Supo in the fall of 2022, served as the director of the Finnish Immigration Service in 1998–2004.

Saarelainen told the investigators that he had given similar instructions in dozens of similar cases.

It remains unclear why Timchenko’s family was given a passing lane in the midst of bad traffic jams. Supo had specifically and repeatedly asked to be warned if Timchenko applied for citizenship. The man’s connections with Putin, among others, were already known to supo in the 1990s.

Citizenship applications At that time, congestion was widely written about in the media, and the problems were also known to the chancellor of justice.

Both Nikula and his predecessor Jorma S. Aalto repeatedly drew attention to processing times.

In its response to HS, the Office of the Chancellor of Justice refers to information according to which an experimental procedure had been started in 2001 at the Immigration Office. In that case, new applications were reviewed immediately upon their arrival.

Applications that had clear conditions for a positive decision were resolved immediately. However, the experiment only started after the Timchenkos’ applications were processed.

