The Russian central bank has raised interest rates by 750 basis points since last July, including an unscheduled emergency hike in August, under pressure from a weak ruble, a tight labor market and strong consumer demand.

According to data from the government statistics service “Rosstat”, annual inflation reached 6.69 percent in October on an annual basis, up from 6 percent in the previous month, and economists polled by Reuters had expected inflation to accelerate to 6.7 percent.

The Russian Central Bank expects inflation by the end of this year to reach 7.0 percent-7.5 percent, well above its target of 4 percent.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.83 percent in October after a 0.87 percent increase in September, according to the data, which was slightly below analysts’ expectations for a 0.9 percent increase. This would be the second fastest monthly increase in 18 months.

Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said this week that inflationary pressures peaked in the third quarter, but will only begin to decline next spring.

Through its monetary policy, the Russian Central Bank hopes to curb inflation, especially since prices rose sharply in early November.

Separate Rosstat data showed that days after the October interest rate hike, between October 31 and November 7, consumer prices jumped by 0.42 percent.

Russian households regularly cite inflation as a major concern, with many having no savings after a decade of economic crises, while high prices have depressed living standards across the country.