Highlights: India-China international ministers meet in Russia

Met at Shanghai Cooperation Group assembly

Dialogue on stress in Ladakh between armies of each international locations

Earlier than this, the protection ministers met

Moscow

Army tensions proceed between India and China on the Ladakh standoff. In the meantime, massive leaders of each international locations have arrived in Moscow for the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Group) assembly. In such a scenario, India’s Overseas Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese language counterpart Wang Yi are scheduled to satisfy shortly. Earlier in Russia itself, the Chinese language Protection Minister met Indian Protection Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow however this assembly didn’t yield any outcomes.

Russia is giving ‘platform’

On the identical time, the Deputy Embassy of the Russian Embassy in India, Roman Babushkin, mentioned, “The SCO’s constitution doesn’t cowl any bilateral dispute, nevertheless it supplies platforms for constructing mutual belief, enhancing cooperation and negotiating between international locations.” Babushkin is assured that India and China can negotiate and discover a suitable resolution to the matter.

China confirmed shade after assembly Rajnath

Protection Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese language Protection Minister Wei Fenghe held talks for 2 hours on the border dispute, however later China confirmed its shade. China’s protection minister positioned the whole accountability of the border dispute on India. Chinese language Protection Minister Wei Fenghe mentioned that relations between the 2 international locations and the navy have been affected as a result of border dispute and India has full accountability for it.

China accuses Indian troopers of firing on LAC