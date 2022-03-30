Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Russia Independent Research Institute: Putin’s support in Russia has risen

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in World Europe
Now 83 percent of Russians support the president. The increase from February is more than ten percentage points.

Over 80 percent of Russians support the president Vladimir Putiniaaccording to a recent poll.

Support has grown by more than ten percentage points since February, when Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine.

The survey was conducted by an independent research institute Levada, which has been studying Putin ‘s support for a long time. The latest poll was reported by a British newspaper on Wednesday The Guardian.

Most recently, Putin’s support figures have been as high five years ago, in the summer of 2017.

Levadan according to the poll, 83 percent of Russians now support Putin. Support growth has been really strong, with 71 per cent in February and 65 per cent in December.

It could be deduced from the support figures that a large majority of Russians support the country’s attack on Ukraine.

However, the results of the survey must be viewed with skepticism, even though Levada is Russia’s best-known research institute in its field. In the current climate in Russia, not all citizens may dare to answer the poller that they do not support Putin.

