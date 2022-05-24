Russia Independent online magazine Meduza: Dissatisfaction with Putin is growing behind the scenes

However, anonymous sources interviewed by Meduza stress that even though the pitchers are poured out of Putin’s successor, everyone understands that Putin will leave the post of president only if his health deteriorates seriously.

Dissatisfaction To the President of Russia Vladimir Putin grows in the Kremlin, says a Russian-speaking Latvian independent online magazine Meduza.

In three months, Putin has succeeded in turning against both those who support and oppose the war of aggression in Ukraine.

Indeed, inside the Kremlin, it is hoped that Putin would choose his successor and leave his seat for the foreseeable future.

However, anonymous sources interviewed by Meduza stress that even though the pitchers are poured out of Putin’s successor, everyone understands that Putin will leave the post of president only if his health deteriorates seriously.

“It’s not that Putin wants to be overthrown right now. But there is a perception that he cannot continue in such great power. The president messed everything up, but later everything can be fixed, ”the source says and believes that an agreement could still be reached with the West and Ukraine in the future.

To Putin dissatisfaction with it is not evident anywhere, according to the magazine. Dissatisfied people stumble only in conversations between individuals.

“They spit, but toil to keep the country on the road to war,” Meduzan’s source describes.

According to the newspaper, the Russian elite has repeatedly changed its position on the “special operation in Ukraine” and the situation in the country in general.

At the beginning of March, most Kremlin officials simply did not know what to think about the “special operation in Ukraine,” according to Meduza. “They were horrified by Western sanctions and how they would affect their own lives,” the magazine writes.

A little later, the “patriotic rise” began. In April, the ruling elite loudly called for the war to be brought to a “victorious end”.

Now pessimism has once again taken over the industry, the magazine notes.

“You can no longer live as before. We cannot talk about the development, “says a source close to the government. The only hope, according to him, is gray imports and trade with China and India.

Among other things, the Kremlin has not been able to come up with any plan to end the war.

Business and political leaders are outraged that the president started the war without thinking about sanctions and their consequences.

Defenders of the war are dissatisfied with the slow progress of the “special mission”. They would like tougher measures, such as the large-scale mobilization of the reservists and the war “until victory” – ideally even the conquest of Kiev.

However, according to Meduza, the Kremlin is not ready for that. Even the Russians who support the “special operation” are not ready to send their relatives to the front.

At the same time at the same time, supporters of peace, including the largest businessmen and most civilian officials, are also dissatisfied with Putin’s inability to develop any way to achieve peace.

In addition, Putin seems to have completely closed his eyes to the effects of the sanctions.

“Before the war, no one in the Kremlin even considered the option of European countries refusing to buy Russian gas and oil,” the source said. Putin and those close to him still do not believe that threats from the West will materialize.

“Putin simply refuses to think about financial difficulties and especially their connection to the war,” a Meduzan source says.

That is why the “post-Putin future” is increasingly being discussed in the Kremlin.

Putin According to Meduza, the mayor of Moscow has been mentioned as a possible successor Sergei SobyaninVice – President of the Security Council, former President Dmitry Medvedev and the first deputy director of the presidential administration Sergei Kirijenko.

Nor, according to Meduza, has the Kremlin abandoned the idea of ​​holding referendums in Ukraine on the annexation of the “people’s republics” of Luhansk and Donetsk and the Russian-occupied Kherson region.

So far, the most realistic date for the referendums would be September 11, according to the newspaper.

Sources say the referendum does not rule out a referendum on “merger” in Belarus as well.