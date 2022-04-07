Only 24 countries with Moscow, which accuses: “The US wants to maintain total domination”. Washington puts an end to normal trade relations and paves the way for heavy tariffs

FROM THE CORRESPONDENT FROM WASHINGTON. Russia is a pariah state. At least in the words of Western leaders – such as British Foreign Minister Liz Truss – who in the space of a few hours first saw the US Congress and then the United Nations bar the doors to Russian trade and energy and then exclude it from the UN Council for human rights.

In Washington, Congress revoked Russia’s most favored nation clause, effectively putting an end to normal commercial relations and paving the way for heavy tariffs on Made in Russia products. The United Nations, on the other hand, by a large majority, voted to suspend Moscow from the Human Rights Council based in Geneva.

The resolution, proposed by the United States, and which had Italy and the United Kingdom among the “co-sponsors”, received 93 votes in favor and 24 against, including China, Brazil, Egypt, Mexico, Iran and South Africa. There were 58 abstentions (but they do not count in the calculation of the quorum of two thirds required). Putin in short ends up in the history books just under the heading Gaddafi, who was also suspended by the Council eleven years ago. «Today’s vote was historic. It is unprecedented that the UN General Assembly voted to suspend a permanent member of the Security Council from the Human Rights Council, and it was truly extraordinary, ”commented US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “We have again managed to isolate Russia, condemn it and support the Ukrainian people,” she added, stressing that in her opinion the chilling images of Bucha and the video shown by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Fifteen influenced the vote. . From Brussels, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken also commented positively on the outcome of the vote.

Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya had asked for a “good vote and a good number” and was satisfied, but he had also put pressure on the UN for what was considered a “duty”. Moscow called the measure an “attempt by the United States to maintain its dominance and total control” and “to use human rights colonialism in international relations”.

The suspension came after days of diplomatic pressure, including that of Latvia, which had called the presence in the Council of a country accused of war crimes “farce”.

The General Assembly, which is responsible for electing the members of the Human Rights Council, has so far suspended only one country: Libya. It happened in March 2011 but in a completely different context from that of Russia. The UN decided to exclude Libya after Gaddafi violently quelled an anti-government demonstration. The Libyan representations in New York and Geneva, the seat of the Council, had distanced themselves from the government. In the case that concerns Russia, on the other hand, there is a complete denial of the facts by the accused country. The Kremlin has branded the news on the massacres of civilians in Bucha as “fake” and described the testimonies of the victims’ families as “piloted”.

Before the vote, Moscow had threatened anyone who supported the resolution, which would be considered an “unfriendly gesture”. The expulsion has symbolic but also practical effects. From now on, Moscow will not be able to propose resolutions and amendments regarding international situations in which it is not directly involved. The suspension will remain valid until at least the end of 2023, when the terms of Russia’s accession to the Council expire.

Now Washington shifts the challenge to strengthen Russian isolation on the G20. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking to the House Finance Committee on Wednesday, said she will desert ministerial meetings in Indonesia if Russia is present. The leaders’ summit is on the agenda for 30-31 October.