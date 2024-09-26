The war in Ukraine resonates in the Strait of Gibraltar. The number of Russian Navy ships transiting waters near Spain is increasing. So far this year, the presence of Russian warships and submarines that have passed through the Strait has increased by 50% compared to 2023, according to sources from the Ministry of Defense. “For security reasons,” however, these same military sources refuse to offer round numbers, although a senior Navy officer estimates that “many hundreds” of ships from Vladimir Putin’s Army are transiting with weapons or military material on board through waters near Spain on their route from the ports of Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg, in the Baltic Sea, to the naval base of Tartus, in Syria, at the other end of the Mediterranean.

Since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the Black Sea route has become increasingly complicated. NATO ally Turkey has imposed strict control on the Bosphorus Strait, through which warships cannot pass except in exceptional cases, while the Russian Black Sea fleet has been decimated by Ukrainian attacks. Moscow has therefore changed course and is sending its submarines and ships – merchant ships, but increasingly of a military nature – from its bases in the Arctic or the Baltic, such as Kaliningrad, an enclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania, to Tartus (Syria), passing through the Strait of Gibraltar and crossing the entire Mediterranean. Spain has noticed this increase in traffic.

The ministry led by Margarita Robles, through its document Strategic Overview 2024notes that, due to the war, the Kremlin has moved most of its soldiers and war material to Ukraine, although it “still has air bases” [Latakia] and naval [Tartus] “We have permanent bases in Syria, which gives the country direct access to the Mediterranean.” But Putin needs to reach its ports and bases in the Baltic to transport weapons, rotate the crews of ships and submarines – military on board – carry out repairs, etc., explains an analyst who asks not to be named. “The ships [de guerra] “You have to supply them with ammunition and that is not done in many places,” he continues, referring to the Russian bases in the Baltic. Spain, through the Strait of Gibraltar – through which some 70,000 ships pass each year, according to Salvamento Marítimo – has felt this coming and going of ships from Putin’s Navy. “It has been noticed compared to previous years,” confirms Alfredo Rodríguez, commander of the Look-out, a patrol boat that shadowed two Russian assault ships on their journey to the Eastern Mediterranean last March.

The detection of Russian warships in waters near Spain is “a direct consequence of the war in Ukraine,” explains a vice admiral. Between 4 and 11 September this year, two Spanish frigates (Blas de Lezo and Canary Islands) monitored the Russian military submarine Novorossiyk -known for its great stealth-, which was in turn escorted by two auxiliary ships of Putin’s Navy, according to the Defense General Staff last Thursday. This has been the latest case that Defense has made public.

The Blas de Lezo left from Ferrol (Galicia) to monitor the submarine Novorossiyk to Portuguese waters, whose Navy took over and did the same until the Russian ships again circled Spain through Huelva. There, the frigate Canary Islands continued to monitor the situation during its transit through the Gulf of Cadiz and the Alboran Sea. Finally, the Canary Islands The ship completed its mission when it transferred responsibility for monitoring to a French vessel. “Monitoring and surveillance are carried out with absolute professionalism (…), they exercise their right of innocent passage in their transit to the Mediterranean, which they do more and more,” says Paco García Flores, commander of the Saint Marya frigate that last December followed the path of another Russian submarine.

These surveillances are part of the Presence, Surveillance and Deterrence operations that the Operations Command, dependent on the Defense Staff, carries out in Spanish waters. “It is something usual,” say several commanders and vice admirals consulted. But where there has been a novelty, and this has been conveyed to Minister Robles, is in the number of Russian Navy ships sailing near Spain. There are now more. And furthermore, the analyst adds, in all this there is a point of “external projection” that the Kremlin wants to transfer to the Alliance. In Moscow’s logic, he says, “it is necessary that Russia, as a power, be perceived. That it shows its flag. Muscle [militar]”.

Monitored ships

They are the ships of the Navy, like the Look-outthe Blas de Lezothe Canary Islands wave Saint Marywhich, together with other NATO allies, are responsible for ensuring and verifying that the Russians exercise “innocent passage,” that is, the right of all ships to rapid and uninterrupted passage through the territorial sea on condition that it is not detrimental to the peace, good order or security of the coastal State. “That the submarines rise to the surface and can be seen; that the ships do not deviate, stop or anchor. That they are always on the move,” explains Jaime Indalecio Lamas Tizón, commander of the Watchtoweranother surveillance frigate that in March this year monitored the transit of two amphibious assault ships and a Russian oil tanker. “All ships are monitored [los que no forman parte de la OTAN]but the Russians are more striking,” he adds.

In these Presence, Surveillance and Deterrence operations, coordinated from Cartagena (Murcia) through the Maritime Operations Command, NATO allies participate, taking over when ships “that may be suspicious,” in the words of García Flores, leave waters of interest to the State that is monitoring them at that time. France passes the baton to Spain, Spain to Portugal, and Spain again to Spain. Once the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran Sea have been passed, the Navy passes the baton to France. And vice versa. “It is normal,” all the commanders consulted agree. However, “when you do things like this, in the end you put your response capacity to the test.” [de la Alianza] in the face of risks and threats,” the expert explains. And Russian warships fit this definition.