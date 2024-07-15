Home page politics

From: Sandra Katherine

Russia wants to undermine Ukraine’s resistance with modern glide bombs with tons of explosive potential. But Ukraine sees opportunities to defend itself.

Kyiv/Moscow – New Bomb types with ever greater explosive power such as the FAB-3000 type recently used against Ukraine could be used by Russia in Ukraine War bring about a turning point and spread even more fear and terror after more than two years of war in Ukraine. But Ukrainian forces are determined to prevent this and use all possible means to do so.

This was also confirmed by Igor Romanenko, Lieutenant General and military expert and founder of the Ukrainian foundation “Close the Sky of Ukraine” in a TV broadcast on Ukrainian television. According to a report by the news site Unionwhat risks the new, multi-ton glide bombs entail and what strategies Ukraine can use to eliminate them.

FAB-500 bombs have been in use in the Ukraine war for some time. The use of FAB-3000 bombs, which are six times heavier, has only recently been confirmed. (Archive photo) © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Glide bombs in the Ukraine war: Use of bombs weighing up to three tons confirmed

In fact, Ukraine has already had some experience with this type of weapon, which can be dropped from Su-34 fighter jets, since last year. What has changed over the last few months, however, is the firepower of the glide bombs. “We need to increase our attack potential when dealing with this type of high-explosive bomb,” said Romanenko.

The weapons have become more controllable and more accurate. They cover greater distances. This basically means greater dangers for the defense of Ukraine,” the news site quoted the military expert as saying. What has also changed: “Russia’s military has also increased its firepower. That means 250 kilograms, 500, a ton, one and a half. The potential is now 3,000 kilos.” According to UnionIn the report, the numbers in the bomb type reflect the total weight, about half of which is the actual weight of the explosive.

Strategies against Russia’s glide bombs: destroy projectiles early in warehouses and in the air

The goal must be, as Union The military expert quoted him as saying that the aim is to ensure that bombs with such destructive power are not used in the first place. This could be done, for example, with the help of partisans who destroy the equipment in the warehouses. In addition, the transport of the bombs and the airfields from which the attacks are launched must also be targeted. In a final step, Ukraine must also attack the Su-34 fighter jets that are already on their way to Ukraine with the bombs – and shoot them down before they can cause serious damage.

However, what is particularly important are western weapons that play an important role in Ukraine’s military strategy: a Swedish early warning aircraft, the SAMP/T defense missiles, and the US Patriot system. Also strategically important: the modern F16 fighter jet, which is soon to be delivered to Ukraine. In the West, the machines from the US manufacturer General Dynamics are seen as an important beacon of hope with which Ukraine can break the dominance of Russian air attacks. (saka)