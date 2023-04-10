MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia increased its diesel exports to Brazil and other parts of Latin America after an embargo on shipments to Europe, traders said and data showed from Refinitiv Eikon.

Russia was the main supplier of diesel to Europe, where refineries do not produce enough fuel to meet domestic demand for diesel cars.

But a full EU embargo on Russian oil products since February 5 has diverted Russian diesel exports to Asia, Africa, the Middle East and shipments between destinations.

Last month, Russia also shipped more than 580,000 tonnes to Latin and South America, with nearly 440,000 tonnes of those volumes going to Brazil, and another 140,000 tonnes to Panama, Uruguay and Cuba, Refinitiv data showed.

In total, diesel supplies from Russian-controlled ports to Brazil totaled 663,000 tonnes in January-March 2023, after 74,000 tonnes in all of 2022, according to Refinitiv data.

At least one cargo of diesel from Russia was moved from one tanker to another near the port of Lomé, Togo, last month and then on to South America, possibly to Brazil, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

(Reporting by Reuters)