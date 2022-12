Topol intercontinental ballistic missile launch vehicle is displayed at a fair outside Moscow, August 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: Maxim Shipenkov/EFE/EPA

The vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, warned this Sunday that Russia has increased production of the “most powerful” weapons of destruction to face the supposed threat from the West. “Our enemy has entrenched himself not only in the Kiev province of our little Russia. It’s in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and a whole slew of other places,” wrote the former Russian president on his Telegram account. “Therefore, we are increasing production of the most powerful means of destruction, including those based on new principles,” he said, without revealing further details.

Medvedev also disqualified the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, calling him a “pseudocranial with a Russian surname”, who declared last night on NTA television that Ukraine is capable of anything to defend itself. “We will not ask anyone about what concerns our interests, that is, where and when to hit the enemy. But the enemy is with us, from the borders of our territory to Vladivostok,” said Danilov, according to the UNIAN news agency. Danilov was referring to this week’s attack on Russian air bases in the Russian countryside with Soviet-made drones assigned by Moscow to Ukraine.

Medvedev’s remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Bishkek on Friday that Russia may consider adopting the “pre-emptive strike” theory in its nuclear doctrine, which currently does not exist in plans adopted by the Russian Federation. Kremlin on the use of nuclear weapons. Putin said that in the United States “a preemptive strike is described” in his strategies, but that in Russia “it is different”. “Our strategy formulates a response to an attack (…) If a potential adversary thinks it is possible to use the theory of a preemptive strike, while we do not, it makes us reflect on the threats that such ideas pose to us in the doctrines of defense of other countries”, he affirmed.