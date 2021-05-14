The Russian authorities included only the United States and the Czech Republic in the list of unfriendly countries. The corresponding list is approved by the government and published on the official portal legal information on Friday, May 14th.

“To approve the attached list of foreign states committing unfriendly actions against the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian Federation or Russian legal entities,” the document says.

It is clarified that the Czech Republic is allowed to hire no more than 19 Russian workers for the Russian diplomatic mission, and not a single one for the United States.

On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. These measures were taken in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the republic a day earlier. Prague believed that they were working undercover for the Russian special services, which, in turn, were allegedly linked to the Vrbetica bombings.

Russian-American relations deteriorated in March after US President Joe Biden made a sharp statement about Vladimir Putin. In addition, on April 15, Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia.