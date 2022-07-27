Russia | In the propaganda posters on the streets of Moscow, Finland’s NATO membership is opposed with the words of Tove Jansson, and the new campaign promotes the patriotic spirit by reminding of the “children of Donbass”

A patriotic street advertising campaign has been launched in Moscow, which also aims to influence foreign tourists. Moominpappa and Pippi Longstocking have been harnessed in a propaganda poster opposing Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Moscow

of Moscow in the street scene this summer, propaganda billboards have caught the eye, which persuade passers-by to support the Russian “special operation” and the army.

A patriotic street advertising campaign started in the capital a little before mid-July, which, according to the Moscow City News Agency, is scheduled to last at least a month until August 11.

As a result of the campaign, roadside advertisements have appeared all over Moscow, with repeated slogans “We can do everything!”, “For Russia! For the children of Donbas”, “We for a strong Russia” and “Glory to the heroes of Russia!”

In addition to them, Russia has continued its advertising campaign opposing the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden. In the latest ad, Moominpappa and Pippi Longstocking are harnessed to a propaganda poster criticizing Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

On the poster Uncle Sam, or Uncle Samuli, who appeared in American recruitment posters during World War I and II, is holding two puppets in his hands – Moominpapa and Pippi Longstocking.

“Don’t become playthings in the hands of strangers!” goes the slogan. Below the picture is a quote in Russian Tove Jansson’s from the book The Invisible Child and other stories: “There’s nothing but needy gloating in the scrap heap and arguing and shouting, as it has been all my life…”

In Russian state propaganda, the narrative repeats itself, according to which Finland and Sweden are joining NATO specifically at the behest of the United States, not so much of their own volition.

The billboard, which appeared on the street in early July, can be found, for example, near the Swedish embassy in Moscow. Instead, the previous ad in which the Swedish writer Astrid Lindgrenfilm director Ingmar Bergman and the founder of Ikea Ingvar Kamprad were labeled as Nazis, seems to have left the street scene.

Along Nikitski Bulvar park street there are many cozy restaurants with terraces and a digital billboard that changes content. One of its ads reads “special operation” with the symbol Z “For Russia! For the children of Donbas!”

in Moscow there are enough propaganda ads to notice them, but the street scene is still dominated by commercial ads, public health campaigns and ads for cultural events.–

Patriotic billboards have reminded me of Soviet-era propaganda posters, although the design is completely different. The Soviet government already understood that the poster is a powerful tool of ideological influence. The tradition continues.

HS reached out to several Russian scientists to comment on the propaganda billboards, but all of them refused because they did not want to talk about “special operations” or politics in general.

Non-commissioned officer Aleksandr Noskov appears in an advertisement supporting the Russian army and “special operations”. “Glory to the heroes of Russia!” reads above the picture.

Advertising campaign the launch has been actively supported by, among others, the Moscow City Duma. Deputy leader of the council group of the United Russia party Aleksandr Kozlov has justified the campaign with the “moral obligation” of citizens to support their army.

He has been quoted by newspapers Nezavisimaja gazeta and Argumenty i fakty.

According to Kozlov, the campaign also has an educational mission, which he hopes will appeal to, for example, foreign tourists.

“I hope that the signs give reason to think about what the so-called Ukrainian rulers and the Western elite are doing under the guidance of the United States. And then maybe they will tell about it in their home country.”

Citizens’ comments on social media have been both for and against the signs. On the street, Muscovites walk past them without flinching.