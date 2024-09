Russian dictator Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/VYACHESLAV PROKOFIEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russia is negotiating the supply of anti-ship cruise missiles to the Houthi extremist militia, a group operating in Yemen with the support of Iran, according to information released by the agency. Reuters this Tuesday (24).

According to Reutersciting sources involved in the “secret” negotiations, Moscow is reportedly negotiating the transfer of P-800 Yakhont supersonic missiles, with a range of 300 kilometers, to the Houthis. According to the agency, this missile has the potential to fly close to the surface of the sea at twice the speed of sound, which makes it a significant threat to maritime security in the Red Sea, where commercial vessels are being targeted by the Houthis.

The negotiations, which are reportedly being mediated by Iran, are at an “advanced stage,” according to the Reuters. However, Moscow is still considering the shipment. The transfer of Russian missiles to the Houthis could be a “strategic” response by Vladimir Putin’s regime to Western arms shipments to Ukraine, which has been facing a Russian invasion since 2022. Moscow has previously said it could arm other nations to counter Western forces.

“These negotiations demonstrate a possible escalation of Russian influence in the Middle East,” a US official told Reutersindicating that the potential impact of such weapons would alter the balance of power in the Red Sea region. “Saudi Arabia is alarmed, we are alarmed, and other regional partners share this concern,” the official added, highlighting the danger the missiles would pose to maritime traffic in the region.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have conducted more than 40 attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, using a combination of ballistic missiles and drones. Among the tactics used by the extremist militia are launching projectiles at vessels and forcibly seizing ships.