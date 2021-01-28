Russia In St. Petersburg, activists prepare for a new protest as the authorities tighten their grip on protesters: “People have nothing to lose”

St. Petersburg-based OVD-info volunteer Jana Teplitskaya, lawyer Varvara Mihailova and activist Sofia Ulyasheva are already preparing for Sunday’s demonstration. Russia launched more than 20 criminal investigations into Saturday’s protests.

Russia has been in a state of stagnation for a long time not only because of the pandemic but also because of its longtime head of state, but on Saturday it seemed that what was happening in the eastern neighborhood was finally happening.

In St. Petersburg, as many as tens of thousands of people took to the streets as an imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin on behalf of the President Vladimir Putinia against. A picture of protesting crowds and clashes with police was transmitted from Russia.

St. Petersburg mathematician Jana Teplitskaya cycled through the crowds on the streets of his hometown, but saw nothing exciting. As a 29-year-old activist, he is already tired of protests.

“Always the same slogans,” Teplitskaya sighs on the phone.

Instead of shouting slogans, Teplitskaya sat at home at her computer until midnight as a volunteer to check the information about the detainees reported to the Russian OVD-info organization.

OVD information the name was repeated in news broadcast from Russia over the weekend, as the organization keeps track of the number of detainees in various demonstrations.

The organization’s on-call service works on the phone and the communications app on the Telegram 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The emergency service can report if you have been arrested.

OVD-info registers detainees and at the same time advises on how to act in a detention situation. The line was hot on Saturday, with a record more than 500 people caught in St. Petersburg, for example.

Teplitskaya believes there are even more detainees, but first-timers of the protest may not have been aware of the OVD information. In Russia, it is estimated that about 40 percent of participants were demonstrating for the first time on Saturday.

“The large number of first-timers made the work of OVD info difficult. In the past, there has usually always been someone in a police car who has been arrested in the past. He has been able to tell us about the situation. ”

In St. Petersburg the most diligent protesters include the activists of the democratic youth movement Vesna. Press Secretary of the Organization Sofia Ulyasheva, 26, has found that people have stopped being afraid to keep their voices out of politics.

According to Uljaševa, young people are even ready for punishment for their views, unlike their parents.

“Before, politics was not a very correct topic small Talkissa, and almost no one wrote about it on social media. Now every other publication deals with political views and actions. ”

A total of 21 criminal investigations have been launched by the Russian Commission of Inquiry into Saturday’s protests. The Committee of Inquiry reported criminal charges on its website on wednesday.

In St. Petersburg, at least the interruption of the street from traffic is being investigated as a crime. Criminal charges have also been filed for violent police opposition, incitement to mass riots and their broadcasting on social media, hooliganism, violations of coronavir virus regulations, and property damage.

Most of the more than 3,700 people arrested during the protests were lightly prosecuted. They were read, for example, for violating the rally rule, as the authorities had not given permission for the demonstration.

Administrative violations can result in a fine or arrest in Russia, but a criminal charge could even lead to a long prison sentence.

On the toilet is active all over Russia, but also in Finland and Sweden. The aim of the organization is to change the Russian administration and build a new system based on democracy.

Ulyasheva has been involved in protests since 2017. On Saturday, he was demanding the release of Navalny. The unity of the citizens was previously inexperienced of him.

“People have nothing to lose. The past year has been difficult due to the financial problems caused by the coronavirus. ”

Ulyasheva feels like he’s in a movie, even though he thinks it’s going to be long.

“It’s as if the most exciting point is at hand just before the final solution,” he describes.

“I hope everything ends well and comes happy end. ”

Of St. Petersburg lawyer Varvara Mihailovan, 29, said the authorities’ response to the protests has intensified.

During his studies, protesters were arrested but not placed under administrative detention. Arrests have been made in recent years for detainees, and criminal charges are being brought regularly. Mihailova is concerned about the development.

“The state is exacerbating the situation by prosecuting peaceful protests. It threatens to make the demonstrations even more violent if they are already prosecuted for peaceful activities, ”he says by phone from St. Petersburg.

Mihailova works for the national organization Apologija protesta, which provides legal aid to those detained in protests. Before, he himself took part in the demonstrations, but realized that as a lawyer he is able to make a better impact by helping other activists.

Mihailova usually works in court, but Saturday spent the night in the social media messaging service answering questions from the arrested protesters.

According to Mihailova, criminal charges are brought at random.

“They are not judged on who has behaved worst, but who has looked to the police as the most suitable candidate.”

Requests for assistance processing has continued throughout the current week. According to Mihailova, people have been amazed at their arrest because they think they have done nothing wrong.

“In Russia, any participant in a peaceful demonstration could be detained for several days in violation of international law, even if it had been without any signs and without shouting slogans.”

Mihailova has advised detainees that not all police questions need to be answered and fingerprints can be refused.

A new demonstration is scheduled for Sunday. Mikhailova sits down again to answer the detainees’ questions and defends them later in court. As a lawyer, he hopes that the human rights situation in Russia will gradually improve.

“For me, every lawsuit won is a small piece of freedom.”