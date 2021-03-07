Russia In Siberia, an environmental accident – a fire broke out on the river in the river Objo

An underwater pipe carrying gas and possibly oil is suspected to have broken.

In Russia oil has spread to Objoki in western Siberia, says Russian news agency Tass. The Russian, the leading environmental authority, says On Instagramthat the underwater pipe may have broken, writes the American The New York Times -magazine.

In the Instagram image service, the director of the Russian Natural Resources Agency Svetlana Radionovan the video posted to the account shows large flames on the icy river.

The New York Times reports, referring to Tass, that the pipeline had contained various refined petroleum products, including propane and butane gas. It is also possible that oil has ended up in the river. According to the magazine, it is more dangerous for the environment than gases.

According to the New York Times, one person has been injured.

The accident took place in the Khanty-Mansiysk region, known for its oil production. According to the New York Times, the nearest city is Nizhnevartovsk, more than 40 kilometers away.

Russian news agency Interfax and state-owned Tass did not say how big the oil spill was. Tass tells the New York Times that the pipeline is closed.