Russia In Russian television interpretations, Russia has only a bystander role in NATO and Swedish NATO decisions

Russia’s heavily cultivated “Nazi card” was linked to Finland’s NATO resolution in only one of three current affairs programs that HS watched on Russian television on Sunday night.

In RussiaE has remained the role of an innocent bystander when Finland has decided, with its NATO decision, to destroy one of the “most peaceful” borders in the world and the “most favorable” co-operation with Russia.

Finland is even considered to be deceiving its neighbor, who generously forgave “criminal aid” to Nazi Germany and built good relations with Finland over the years.

In the Russian media, it can be seen that behind the “demonstrative” behavior of Finland and Sweden is the United States, which has been persuading the Nordic countries to protect its military non-alignment for years.

In this way, the analyzes of the Sunday magazine programs of Russian terminal television channels from the NATO decisions in Finland and Sweden could be summarized.

Finland said on Saturday that it was expected to apply for membership in NATO. The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö The President of Russia called directly from Finland’s decision To Vladimir Putin. On Sunday, the Swedish Social Democrats also praised Sweden’s NATO membership.

Finland’s NATO decision was discussed in all the magazine programs of Russia’s three main television channels on Sunday evening.

In Finland and in Sweden, NATO decisions have been reported as historic, but on Russian television, despite sharp reading, they are not among the top issues. Ukraine and the United States are receiving the most attention.

NATO positions in Finland and Sweden were discussed on Sunday night in each of the popular magazine programs of Russia’s three main television channels, but only towards the end of the one-to-two-hour broadcast.

Rossija 1 channel Vesti weeks (News of the Week) Pervyi Kanalin Voskresnoje vremja (Sunday time) and NTV’s Itogi nedeli (Results of the week) devoted three to fifteen minutes of their transmission time to NATO decisions by their northern neighbors.

Vesti weekly presenter Dmitry Kiselyov raised the situation in Ukraine on several occasions, the day of victory and the change of spokesperson for the White House, ahead of the NATO positions in Finland and Sweden.

Russia’s state television magazine programs bring together a weekly news-driven newscast. They are not just about “dry facts,” like Itogi Nedelin on the home page advertised, but an “analysis” of the week’s news events colored by fast-paced cutting and dramatic music.

Iraida Zeinalova, editor of NTV’s Itogi nedeli program, described NATO’s expansion into Russia’s borders as a disaster that is becoming increasingly difficult to prevent. The more important topic than the NATO positions in Finland and Sweden was Victory Day.

Pervyi Kanalin and NTV’s programs described NATO’s expansion to Russia’s borders with Finland’s membership to cross another “red line,” which Putkin has spoken of on several occasions.

“Finland’s more than 70-year-old and Sweden’s more than 200-year-old neutral status was a kind of ceasefire, especially when it comes to a Finnish country. It is less than 200 kilometers from the St. Petersburg border, ”presenter Voskresnoje vremja Ekaterina Berezovskaya said.

However, Russia’s heavily cultivated “Nazi card” was only featured in the Pervyi Channel program. Berezovskaya criticized Finland’s use of the decision to apply for NATO membership as a demonstration.

“After 1945, the Soviet Union forgave Finland for aid to Nazi Germany, and in all the following years our country built the most favorable co-operation with its northern neighbor.”

“However, the Finns themselves have not been in a hurry to abandon their fascist past,” Berezovskaya hinted.

On the same screen, the old emblem of the Finnish Air Force, which previously had a swastika, was presented. The Air Force abandoned the swastika in 2017, but the matter did not become public until 2020, which is also referred to in the Russian program.

Russia does not like the new long common border with NATO brought by Finland’s membership.

In short NATO’s expansion is covered by NTV’s Itogi nedeli program. Its supplier Irada Zeinalova described NATO’s expansion into Russia’s borders as a disaster that is becoming increasingly difficult to prevent.

“Europe is also openly helping Ukraine with money and weapons,” he added. According to Zeinalova, it is now hard to believe at all that the United States really wanted to avoid an escalation of the “conflict in Ukraine”.

“Spokesman for the Pentagon John Kirby officially acknowledged that the United States began pumping weapons into Ukraine long before February 24, ”Zeinalova concludes.

In Vesti nedeli the “almost exemplary” good relations between Moscow and Helsinki were longingly recalled, which NATO membership would inevitably destroy. One example of friendship was Viola processed cheese, which was launched in the Soviet Union in 1956.

“The kind of close, yet capitalist foreign country you could even taste behind the Iron Curtain. Viola was considered a delicacy. And even songs were composed about the mystical, smiling Finnish blond in the pack. ”

Program presenter Dmitry Kiselyov stated that the official reason for Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO intentions was fear, but NATO said it was even more frightening.

“When NATO bases appear in Sweden and Finland, Russia has no choice but to counterbalance the instability and the new threat by deploying tactical nuclear weapons.”

Kiselov mentioned on a couple of occasions that no one has been threatened or intimidated by Russia. Russia is only reacting to the threats it faces, namely the enlargement of NATO to its borders.

“The inhabitants of the North themselves wanted a hotter context.”