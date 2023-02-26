Russia | In Russian military art, there is one type of combat above all others – Finland must be prepared for this

In Russian the key to the art of war is attack, attack and attack.

Of course, Russia also practices defensive war, but the goal of defense is also preparation for the king of martial arts, i.e. an attack in which the enemy is beaten.

This is what a military expert can conclude by Vladimir Panshin from a recent book Russian military power in Finland’s neighboring regions. The book goes through the troops of the Russian armed forces in Finland’s neighboring areas and the picture of the battle planned for them.

Panschin is an evp lieutenant colonel and former intelligence officer who has researched the Russian armed forces and their training from public sources for his book.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (left), President Vladimir Putin and Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov watched the main military exercise Vostok last September.

How the russians fought?

Panschin writes that Russia is preparing to go to war in Finland’s neighboring areas in practice against the United States and NATO. Therefore, Russia assumes that its enemy has mobile and firepower ground forces and a very efficient air force.

Russia’s largest defense branch is the ground forces, which has 280,000 soldiers.

“Although in modern warfare, sea and air operations are important in terms of overall warfare, only an attack by land forces can conquer territories,” Panschin reminds.

“Furthermore, the ground forces are able to monitor and hold important terrain points for their own operations, put pressure on the enemy and win the war.”

“Only with the attack of land forces can we conquer territories.”

Russian the main combat units of the ground forces are brigades and divisions. A group means a military force capable of independent combat.

The Russian ground forces in the immediate vicinity of Finland are brigades, but Russia is moving more and more to larger, or division-based, military forces.

The Russian motorized infantry brigade consists of 3,000–4,500 soldiers. The most interesting Russian formations from the point of view of Finland’s defense are the four motorized infantry brigades stationed in the vicinity of Finland.

These brigades are the 138th motorized infantry brigade stationed near Vyborg and the 25th motorized infantry brigade stationed in Ylä-Laukaa, as well as the 80th motorized infantry brigade located in Alakurt and the 200th motorized infantry brigade located in Petsamo.

The task of the first two brigades is to protect St. Petersburg against an attack from the west and to protect Moscow from the north.

The latter two brigades are specialized in arctic conditions. Their planned battle area is in the area between Alakurt and Murmansk.

A Russian tank column advanced near Mariupol last April.

Russian the armed forces are tuned primarily for offensive warfare, emphasizes Panschin.

The offensive spirit that is emphasized in Russian warfare manifests itself, among other things, in the fact that commanders operating at different levels are trained to attack decisively even in defense.

The Russian war of aggression is characterized by quick movements and exceptionally violent violence.

With rapid maneuverability, the Russians want to mess up the enemy’s battle plan, force it to fight in ever-changing situations, and keep an important initiative in the war.

The goal of exceptional violence is to destroy the enemy’s armed forces and the infrastructure supporting it, and to paralyze the enemy’s will to fight.

Panschin’s according to the Russian attack begins with a strong preparation of fire, the purpose of which is to cause great losses to the defenders. In fire preparation, the enemy’s positions are bombarded, for example, by artillery and from aircraft.

The width of the attack area of ​​the motorized infantry brigade is practically no more than six kilometers. The width of the actual breaking point is clearly smaller and at most two kilometers.

During the attack, the defender’s management systems and the operation of technical weapon systems are made difficult by electronic warfare.

After the fire preparation is finished, the first step of the attack, i.e. the motorized infantry and armored forces, is concentrated at a suitable breaking point, i.e. the center of gravity. When attacking, motorized infantry combat is supported by direct fire from battle tanks, assault tanks and armored personnel carriers.

A Russian light rocket launcher fired at the Ukrainians in the Battle of Azovstahl in May.

Panschin’s according to Russian military thinking, when the first attack step has reached the breach, it penetrates through the defense to the depth, where it is grouped at a favorable terrain point for defense. In it, it prepares to repel the enemy’s counterattack. In that case, it has completed its task.

After this, another tier joins the attack and continues the attack to the next target.

The main attack can be supported by the Russians with a simultaneous battle tank division or a motorized infantry unit reinforced with tanks, which strikes the defense in a lateral direction. After the strike, the flanking unit disengages from the battle.

“In the war in Ukraine, one of the Russians’ problems seems to have been that they almost always didn’t have enough troops to form a second tier. In this case, one and the same force has had to be used in the attack with shortened target distances,” writes Panschin.

“A group that attacks with this kind of fighting method is slowly worn down to the point of being unable to fight.”

Panschin writes that the components of the battle picture of the Russian ground forces’ main and flank attack described above can also be found in some form in an encounter attack, a population center attack and an overrun attack.

He also reminds that all Russian attacks involve the use of special forces and snipers.

Special forces strike miles behind the enemy’s front line, causing mayhem. Snipers support the attack by killing the defender’s leaders, snipers and heavy gun crews.

Because The Russian armed forces are primarily intended for offensive war, defensive combat is a temporary type of combat that creates the conditions for the attack required to win the battle, writes Panschin.

The defense area of ​​the motorized infantry brigade is at most 20 kilometers wide. According to Panschin, Russian military art knows two defense methods: positional defense and mobile defense.

Grouping for position defense is done in a situation where the balance of power and the terrain are favorable for the defender.

On the other hand, in a mobile defense, the attacks of a superior enemy are repelled by the front defensive level, from which, after a suitable moment, you break away to the rear defensive level.

“By fighting in this way, the attacker is led to a favorable terrain for the defender,” writes Panschin.

“Attack is significantly more difficult than defense.”

“In the last battle phase of both defense methods, the enemy’s attacks are repelled in terrain favorable to the Russian defenders.”

Finally, the attacking enemy is defeated by its own motorized infantry and armored counterattack.

Last April, the Russians filled an armored vehicle with ammunition in Ukraine.

The old one as the saying goes, an army fights like it trains. However, the Russian army has not done this in Ukraine.

According to Panschin, there are many reasons for Russia’s strange behavior, one of which may be that Russia has sent so-called battalion combat units to Ukraine. They differ from the wartime forces that Russia has prepared for use.

The battalion’s combat sections are a kind of mini-units, the backbone of which is a motorized infantry or armored battalion. It is then supplemented with armed forces. The strength of such a combat division is between 800 and 1,000 soldiers.

According to Panschini, however, this may be changing. According to public sources, at least in the direction of Luhansk, we are moving to real wartime units, i.e. brigades and divisions.

In his book, Panschin also refers to the assessment made by British military intelligence at the end of November that Russia had not formed new battalion combat divisions for use in military operations in silos for three months.

Panschin thinks that this also indicates that Russia is moving in Ukraine from the use of peacetime standby forces, i.e. battalion combat units, to the use of wartime groups, i.e. brigades and divisions.

Is not it bad news for the Ukrainians if the Russians start fighting the way they have been practicing?

“Yes, this can be said, but have the Russians had time to teach the conscripted reservists enough about offensive warfare? I doubt not,” says Panschin.

“But apparently the big attack hasn’t started yet and the training can thus continue. Attacking is significantly more difficult than defending.”

Source: Vladimir Panschin: Russian military power in Finland’s neighboring regions. The forces of the Northern Operational Strategic Command Echelon and the Western Military District and their battle image.