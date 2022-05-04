Russia In Russia, citizens have begun to inform each other – “People are brainwashed by propaganda and really believe they will help find traitors”

In Penza, students reported their teacher criticizing the war, a retired artist in St. Petersburg who disseminated war information in a supermarket. “This is not a fully encouraged activity, as in the Soviet Union, but the phenomenon has become more visible,” describes Marija Kuznetsova, a spokeswoman for OVD-Info.

In Russia reports from citizens have increased during the war in Ukraine. Many of the opponents of the war have been arrested by the police as reported by another citizen.

The non-governmental organization OVD-Info collects information on citizens detained for political reasons, among other things. Spokesperson for the organization Maria Kuznetsovan there has been a clear increase in reporting over the past couple of months.

“We cannot say that this is a fully encouraged, acceptable activity, as in the Soviet Union. However, it has become more encouraging and visible. We have never seen anything like this before. But this is not yet a complete change of direction, ”Kuznetsova says on the phone from Georgia.

The best-known cases have been reported in many Russian media outlets.

Penza eighth-graders in a sports-focused school reported their 55-year-old English teacher at the end of March. The female teacher had expressed her anti-war opinion during the lesson.

A couple of students had asked why they didn’t get to Europe for sports competitions in the summer. The teacher had said he saw the exclusion of Russia as the right decision, which the students had wondered about.

“As long as Russia does not start behaving in a civilized way, this will continue forever,” was the teacher answered. “Well, you’re going to the LNR [Luhanskin kansantasavaltaan], there is karate. You go to DNR [Donetskin kansantasavaltaan]. ”

One of the students recorded the conversation, and the recording was handed over to the authorities. According to Kuznetsova, it is uncertain whether the teachers were reported to the police by the students or their parents. The teacher has been charged with spreading false news about the Russian army.

In St. Petersburg the retired lady reported at the turn of March-April the artist Aleksandra Skotshilenkonwhich had exchanged price tags on supermarket shelves for anti – war messages.

For example, in addition to the price, the price information for an instant coffee can read that “The Russian army bombed an art school in Mariupol. About 400 people had been hiding there from the attacks.“

The artist Aleksandra Skotchilenko exchanged anti-war messages instead of price tags on the shelves of a supermarket in St. Petersburg.

“The police called exactly one of the customers of the store. The company itself, a large retail chain on the premises of which Scotchenko carried out his campaign, made no complaints about it, ”says Kuznetsova.

Scotchilenko, 31 years old, accused as well as the dissemination of false news. An artist sitting in pre-trial detention is facing a sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison.

In Russia, a law came into force in March banning the dissemination of “false news” about, among other things, the military, under the threat of up to 15 years in prison. There is virtually war censorship in the country.

Moscow two representatives of the Duma from the New People and United Russia parties announced two local politicians in the capital at the end of April.

Local politicians Jelena Kotjonotškina and Alexei Gorinov were presented by repeatedly anti-war positions in the city district council. The Krasnoselsk Opposition Regional Council had even sent a joint petition to the President To Vladimir Putin to end the war.

Duma deputies made their statements based on video recordings of council meetings and Facebook updates from representatives.

Gorinov has been arrested, but Kotyonchenko has had time to leave Russia. They are the first representatives to be charged with spreading “lies” about the war.

Announcements has also been done about hanging the Ukrainian flag on a window as well as private conversations at a nightclub and nursing home, among other places. Kuznetsova says she is also aware of cases of internal reports from families.

OVD-Info has so far recorded 107 criminal cases involving anti-war demonstrations and speeches. The organization is aware of 1,500 anti-war administrative offenses.

Some cases have come to the attention of the police from the whistleblower, but not all.

“This is a new trend, but there are not thousands or hundreds of thousands of reports, as in Soviet times. I would say that so far there are dozens of moves. ”

In the Soviet Union Stalin during a terror, citizens are motivated to report financial gain, such as obtaining a reported home and a form of self-defense.

Kuznetsova says there is no such thing now. He emphasizes that in Russia, before the war, citizens were not encouraged to take any action, even on behalf of the government.

Kuznetsova sees the reports as being due to the polarization of society. Citizens ’access to information has been severely curtailed as independent nationwide media has been shut down and Facebook, Instagram and Twitter blocked.

Alternatively in the absence of a position, the speeches of the authorities are leaned on and followed. Whistleblowers may feel that they are responsible citizens.

“Many are beginning to believe that all those who support Ukraine are traitors, internal enemies that must be fought.”

“People are simply brainwashed by propaganda and they really believe they will help find traitors. They probably just think they are looking for Ukrainian saboteurs in war conditions. ”