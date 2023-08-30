Russia | In Russia, an airplane attack on an airport near the Estonian border – four transport planes were damaged

According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the attack.

in western Russia an airplane attack was carried out on the airport in Pskov on the night before Wednesday, said the governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov In Telegram, according to Reuters.

Russian state-owned news agency A cup according to the attack, four transport planes were damaged. Two of the planes caught fire.

All the planes were model Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes, which Russia has used in the war, for example, to transport troops.

According to preliminary information received by Vedernikov, there have been no casualties from the attack.

According to Reuters, videos published by the Russian media showed black smoke rising from the airport. Locals reported the sounds of explosions.

Reuters reported, citing Tass, that the airspace at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport was closed after the attack.

Pihkova court is also closed on Wednesday due to the strike. Governor Vedernikov told about it In Telegram.

Pskov the city is located approximately 50 kilometers from the border between Estonia and Russia.

In May, Vedernikov told about two drone strikes in the Pskov region. At that time, the attacks were aimed in the vicinity of Litvinovo, located near the border with Belarus, and damaged the administration building of the oil pipeline company, but did not result in personal injuries.

During the last few weeks, there have been drone attacks on Russian territory almost every day. Russia has blamed several attacks on Ukraine, which however has not admitted that it was behind them.