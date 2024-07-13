Russia | In Russia, a new war incentive: 100,000 rubles for recruiting a relative as a soldier

Russia|The sums paid to contract soldiers going to war in Ukraine have recently grown rapidly all over Russia. In Tatarstan, incentives are already paid to those who attract their relatives to war.

in Russia The Republic of Tatarstan has started offering a reward of 100,000 rubles, or about one thousand euros, to those who can persuade their friends or family members to join the Russian army as a contract soldier.

The reward will be announced officially on the site, through which contract soldiers are recruited in Tatarstan. The contract is concluded with the Russian Ministry of Defense for a specified period.

The issue was reported by independent Russian media, Russian media publishing news on Telegram Govorit NeMoskva and operating in exile Medusa.

One or two announcement published a day ago for example, friends, parents and employees of recruitment centers, administration and agencies can receive a reward for attracting a contract soldier.

On the other hand, persons convicted of crimes, persons under investigation and those fighting in volunteer groups cannot receive a reward for being called a contract soldier.

Originally the advertisement promised a reward of 50,000 rubles for recruiting a contract soldier, but after about two days the amount was doubled, noticed Govorit NeMoskva.

On the recruitment pages of Tatarstan it is advertised that working as a contract soldier is an opportunity to improve the family’s living conditions and take care of the future of children and elderly parents.

Kul-Sharif Mosque in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan.

You spoke NeMoskva has published in June an extensive articlewhich discusses the differences in the incentives paid by different regions of Russia to those recruited for the war.

According to it, the sums paid to contract soldiers going to war in Ukraine have recently grown rapidly all over Russia.

The reason, it concludes, is that the authorities at both the federal and regional level are trying to encourage people to join the army with money, because contract soldiers seem to be the only option for a new campaign – and there are no people willing to go to war for free.

At the beginning of July, the Tatarstan authorities also increased the one-time payment by 500,000 rubles, which is paid when the contract is signed. By becoming a contract soldier in the region, you can now earn a significant sum as a lump sum: 1,500,000 rubles, or more than 15,000 euros.

The separate incentive amounts paid on top of the monthly salary vary regionally, and in all regions, such as Pskov, they are not paid at all.

Incentives can also be social or cultural benefits, such as exemption from day care fees or free entry to cultural events.

In a month, the Russian Ministry of Defense pays 210,000 rubles, which is equivalent to about 2,000 euros.

With rewards can play a significant role in the decision to enlist as a contract soldier – or in the motivation to attract a relative to enlist.

According to Bofit, the Bank of Finland’s research institute for emerging economies, the average salary of Russians in March 2024 was less than 88,000 rubles per month. It corresponds to around 900 euros, but in many areas the wages are even lower than this.

There is no official information on how many soldiers have been recruited from different regions of Russia. Many of the recruits however, they come from the poorest regions of Russiasuch as from Tuva or Buryatia.