Russia | In Russia, a law comes into force that pushes those who oppose Putin’s regime into an even tighter circle

Anyone who is considered to be “under the influence of a foreign power” can in the future be declared a person acting on behalf of a foreign power in Russia.

in Russia a law will enter into force on Thursday, which is expected to tighten the president even more Vladimir Putin disciplinary measures against those who oppose the administration.

In the summer, Putin approved changes to the law on so-called agents of foreign powers. Newsweek magazine according to the law initially came into force in 2012, and it defined as agents of a foreign power organizations and individuals who were said to have received foreign financial support.

After the new legislation comes into force, anyone deemed to be “under the influence of a foreign power” can be declared a person acting on behalf of a foreign power. According to Newsweek, this can also be done for those who, for example, deal with parties defined as agents of a foreign power.

The classification as a foreign agent has been used in Russia’s recent history against dissidents, opposition figures, journalists and human rights activists, among others.

For foreigners Entities classified as agents have to report about it in Russia in each of their online publications.

of the Moscow Times according to this, these entities cannot, among other things, receive state funding, teach at state universities, work with minors or offer expert assistance in environmental matters.

According to critics of the Russian administration, declaring a foreign power an agent is used to stigmatize all independent civic activity in Russia, writes Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The media says that many of its Russian-language services ended up on the Russian agent list.