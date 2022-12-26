Home page politics

War is not only cruel, but also expensive. Russia is now noticing that too. Wagner boss Prigozhin is now increasing the pressure on Putin.

Moscow – The Ukraine war has been raging for ten months now. The losses are high. Not only do thousands of people die, material and equipment are also destroyed. The media project Kyiv Independent publishes a daily list of Russian war casualties. In addition to more than 100,000 fallen soldiers, Vladimir Putin’s army is said to have lost more than 6,000 infantry fighting vehicles, more than 3,000 main battle tanks, a number of artillery and drones, more than 280 airplanes, more than 260 helicopters and even 16 ships. Some of the wrecks arouse interest at the BND.

Of course, as is so often the case in war, the information cannot be checked independently. Last but not least, the numerous photos of destroyed tanks from the war zones prove that some of the equipment on the Russian side is gone. And one thing is also certain: such a war, such a destruction is expensive, even for a large nation like Russia. As the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) now explains, the silowiki could now tackle a new strategy to refill the coffers. The siloviki are leaders in the security services who are seen as an important part of the circle of power in Russia.

“Putin’s cook” makes a delicate demand: will Russia soon confiscate oligarchs’ fortunes?

If Yevgeny Prigozhin has his way, the fortunes of the oligarchs should now be under attack. According to the ISW, the financier and head of the Wagner mercenary group, also known as “Putin’s cook”, expressed his thoughts on the financial issue at the funeral of a Wagner soldier on Christmas Eve. According to Prigozhin, the Kremlin should confiscate housing and luxury goods from elites who have so far refused to support the war for fear of losing their privileges.

A sign of money shortage in the war? That is unclear. According to “Putin’s cook”, who recently attracted attention with a drastic broadcast to the EU, said group of oligarchs supports a vision in which “Western curators” dominate Russia and in return promote their lifestyle. Also, Prigozhin compared today’s Russian oligarchy to Ukraine or to Russia in the 1990s.

At the funeral of a Wagner soldier, Yevgeny Prigozhin spoke about oligarch expropriation. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Uncredited

Western-oriented oligarchs as a “danger” for Russia: Prigozhin wants confiscation

It would not be the first time that Prigozhin, in his capacity as a high-ranking confidant of Putin, has promoted his own political goals and ideas at an event such as a funeral service for a Wagner mercenary. He had previously used a similar situation to promote the legalization of the Wagner group in Russia. According to the ISW, his new statements on the redistribution of wealth among Russia’s elite met with broad approval from like-minded military bloggers online. The ISW therefore assumes that Prigozhin uses such populist proposals to strengthen his authority or to promote a return to stricter nationalization measures.

With Vladimir Putin, the Wagner boss could certainly fall on open ears. The Kremlin boss himself verbally attacked Russian oligarchs only a few days before Christmas. According to him, Russians who siphon Russian money abroad and have no connection to their homeland pose a “danger.”

Tricky suggestion from the Wagner boss: Vladimir Putin is familiar with nationalization measures

Moreover, Putin is no stranger to strict nationalization measures. In the early 2000s, he himself promoted the nationalization of large companies “to strengthen his authoritarian kleptocracy,” as the ISW continues. According to the experts, Putin may now try to use nationalization “to force elites to support his war in Ukraine or to confiscate their property to fund military spending.”

Another savings opportunity for Russia? end the war. Vladimir Putin was suddenly talking about exactly that. (han)