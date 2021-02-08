Last year, the volume of vodka exports from Russia in monetary terms decreased by 7.7% compared to the figure for 2019, amounting to $ 148.7 million.

Deliveries in kind amounted to 2 billion 293.3 million decaliters. This is 2.8% less than a year earlier. TASS, referring to the data of the Federal Customs Service.

Wheat exports increased by almost 21% to 38 million 553.5 thousand tons. In monetary terms, the indicator amounted to 8 billion 210.3 million dollars (an increase of 28.2%).

Vegetable oil supplies abroad increased by 18.3% to 3 million 665.4 thousand tons. In money terms, the growth was 27.5%, butter was sold for $ 2 billion 812.6 million.

Earlier, Rosstat recorded an increase in prices for vodka in the country. In the week from January 26 to February 1, it accelerated to 0.2%. In addition, some vegetables have become more expensive. Thus, cucumbers have increased in price by almost 7%.