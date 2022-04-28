Russia seems to take it for granted that the Ukrainian region of Kherson, located north of Crimea and whose withering occupation was possible as soon as the war began thanks to the rapid advance of Russian troops stationed on the annexed peninsula in 2014, will never belong again to Ukraine. This is estimated by the deputy head of the administration installed there provisionally by Russia, Kirill Stremoúsov.

Speaking to the Russian agency RIA-Nóvosti, Stremoúsov announced on Thursday that the ruble, the Russian currency, will enter into circulation in Kherson as of May 1. In his words, “the Ukrainian hryvnia will remain in circulation, along with the ruble, but only for four months.” From then on, payments can be made only in Russian currency.

According to this Russian official, “the question of returning control of Kherson to Nazi Ukraine is excluded, it is already impossible.” “The Kherson region will develop economically without kyiv being able to impose its Nazi policies aimed at destroying the people and their identity,” he added. Stremoúsov assured that “now the main task is to restore the economy of the region (…) no referendum is planned”, like those organized in 2014 in Crimea, Donetsk and Lugansk, to provoke their secession.

Faced with the strong opposition of the population of Kherson to the Russian occupation, which is manifested almost daily with constant protest demonstrations, it seems that it has been decided to postpone the idea of ​​holding a “popular consultation” that would justify the support of Moscow, even with weapons, to a population supposedly oppressed and in conflict with kyiv. On Wednesday, according to Ukrainian media, Russian troops had to use tear gas and sound bombs again to break up protesters in the city of Kherson.

On April 22, the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, asked the inhabitants of Kherson not to provide any personal information to the invading troops. “It is not only to make a census (…) it is not to give you humanitarian aid, but to falsify a supposed referendum on your land, if the order to mount this parody comes from Moscow.” “There will be no Kherson People’s Republic. If someone wants a new annexation, much stronger sanctions will hit Russia,” Zelensky warned.

In the Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament) they believe that Ukraine may end up disintegrating into various “independent republics”. The deputy chairman of one of the parliamentary committees, Konstantin Zatulin, a deputy from the United Russia Kremlin party, estimates that “the regions liberated by the Russian Federation will definitely not come back under the control of kyiv. These territories can proclaim themselves as new independent republics, partially form an alliance with the Donetsk or Lugansk People’s Republics, or become part of Russia.’ In the Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) they consider that the introduction of the ruble as a compulsory currency in Kherson is “an act of annexation, a serious violation of the Charter of the United Nations.”