Russia imposes sanctions on US officials

Today, Friday, Russia unveiled its response to the new US sanctions, with decisions that included expelling diplomats and banning the entry of senior US officials to its territory.

Yesterday, Thursday, Washington announced a series of sanctions targeting Russia, including the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats and a ban on American banks to buy direct debts issued by this country after June 14th.

Moscow’s response came quickly, as its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced, today, Friday, his country’s decision to expel ten American diplomats and impose various restrictions that would impede the work of American diplomatic missions in Russia, in addition to banning American institutions and non-governmental organizations on its territory due to what he said was “their interference.” Overt “in domestic Russian politics.

And many members of the Biden administration will no longer be allowed into Russia, and they are the ministers of justice, homeland security, and domestic policy advisor along with the director of the FBI and the director of intelligence.

Lavrov also indicated that the chief aide to the Russian president in the field of foreign policy, Yuri Ushakov, had advised that US Ambassador John Sullivan leave for Washington for “serious consultations.”