The Russian Foreign Ministry imposed personal sanctions against 32 citizens of New Zealand

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in response to anti-Russian sanctions, added 32 citizens of New Zealand to the stop list. This is stated in a statement published on site departments.

“An additional 32 New Zealanders from among the heads of municipal bodies, law enforcement agencies and journalists who form the Russophobic agenda in this country are added to the national stop list,” the Foreign Ministry explained.