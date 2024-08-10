The agencies quoted regional governors or the National Anti-Terrorism Committee as saying that these measures would be applied to the Kursk region, where Moscow says its forces are repelling a Ukrainian incursion, and the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

The Russian news agency reported that the measures include the possibility of carrying out population displacement operations, imposing restrictions on movement in specific areas, enhancing security around sensitive sites, and eavesdropping on phone calls and other communications.

The United States announced on Friday that it would provide new military aid worth $125 million to Kiev, as Ukrainian forces continue their surprise attack inside Russian territory.

The aid package underscores “our unwavering commitment to Ukraine as it continues to confront Russian aggression,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained that the aid will come from US stockpiles and “include air defense interceptor missiles, ammunition for missile and artillery systems, multi-mission radars, and anti-tank weapons.”

The United States is Ukraine’s main military backer, having pledged more than $55 billion in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance since Russia began its military operation in February 2022.

The latest aid announcement comes as Kiev forces launch a surprise attack on the Kursk region in western Russia, in what appears to be the largest on Russian soil since the war began.