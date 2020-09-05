The Russian Cabinet of Ministers has imposed sanctions against the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. The document is published on the official portal legal information.

In addition to Poroshenko, the list includes the leader of the Okean Elzy group Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, member of the extremist organization Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, banned in Russia, Akhtem Chiygoz, ex-head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Valentin Nalyvaichenko, Verkhovna Rada deputy Serhiy Taruta, former the presidential representative in the Verkhovna Rada Irina Lutsenko and others. A total of 41 people are listed in the document.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for the introduction of sanctions against Russia due to the situation with Alexei Navalny. The ministry noted that the international community needs to properly respond to Germany’s statement that Navalny was poisoned with a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group.