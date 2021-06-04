Russia has introduced a temporary ban on the export of buckwheat until August 31, 2021. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on April 30, reports TASS…

It is noted that the measures do not apply to goods exported from Russia for international humanitarian assistance and as supplies, as well as for Russian military bases abroad and Russian organizations in Baikonur and Svalbard. Also, the ban will not affect transit goods transported through the territory of Russia, or goods transported from one part of Russia to another through the territories of other countries.

The fact that the government introduced a temporary ban on the export of buckwheat from Russia was reported earlier. The decree explains that such measures have been taken to ensure food security.

The Ministry of Agriculture made a proposal to ban the export of buckwheat earlier. The ministry said that limiting the export of these products is necessary to maintain the required volumes of buckwheat and buckwheat groats in the domestic market and prevent sharp price fluctuations.