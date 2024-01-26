Last year, Russia imported more than $1 billion worth of American and European chips. This is despite Western export sanctions, which are intended to prevent high technology from reaching the Russian defense industry.

This is what the Bloomberg news agency writes based on secret data from Russian customs. That data shows that more than half of the chips imported by Russia in 2023 were manufactured by American and European companies.

In addition to the American Intel and German Infineon, the companies mentioned by Bloomberg also include two Dutch-based companies. This concerns NXP in Eindhoven and STMicroelectronics, a French-Italian company that is formally established at Schiphol as a public limited company.

In total, customs data showed that Russia imported 1.7 billion dollars (15.6 billion euros) worth of chips in the first nine months of last year. The bulk of this, $1.2 billion, is said to have been exported by a total of twenty companies, including some Chinese and Taiwanese firms. The customs data analyzed by Bloomberg does not indicate how, or via which route, Western technology could have reached Russia. Although Russia can no longer import the products directly, chips and other sanctioned products can still be obtained via third countries such as China, Turkey, Kazakhstan or the United Arab Emirates.

NXP said in a response NRC that the company is “committed” to “abiding by the law.” “We work hard to ensure that our products do not inappropriately end up in embargoed countries, including Russia, Iran and Belarus, for weapons use and other systems for which they are not intended,” said a statement by email.

Also read

From iPhones to cars: how Russia manages to circumvent Western sanctions and keep the shelves stocked

STMicroelectronics said by email that it complies with “all international trade regulations” through an internal control program consisting of procedures and training. NXP and STMicroelectronics both say they have regular contact with government agencies.

No way

The other companies in question have also stated, according to Bloomberg, that they are in “full compliance” with the sanctions measures, have ceased their activities in Russia following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and have not violated the rules in any way.

The revelation once again shows how difficult it is to enforce full compliance with sanctions and restrict all supply routes in a globalized world.

Although the US and Europe threaten those countries with 'secondary' sanctions – sanctions that should hit companies and banks in transit countries – it is virtually impossible to control exports via such routes. This is often the case dual use-products: medical or household items, such as washing machines, parts of which such as chips can be used for the defense industry.

Research program unveiled last month News hour that a company from Voorschoten that was owned by a Russian owner exported sanctioned technology to Russia via the Baltic States. At the beginning of January, the FIOD investigation service made three arrests as part of a large-scale investigation into the circumvention of European sanctions against Russia. The two men and a woman from The Hague are suspected of having circumvented sanctions against Russia and of being part of an international smuggling network.

Also read

'Dutch company avoided sanctions against Russia'