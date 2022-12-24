Russia | “I’m not saying that everything is perfect in Russia” – A patriotic family lives in an eco-village near Moscow and is on Putin’s side

Jasnaja Slobodan eco-village has its own solar power plant, recycling, Steiner school and sociocracy. The residents have different opinions about war and energy, but in the village environmental protection is tolerant of different opinions.

Ivankovo

Russian you can’t escape the army even in an eco-village.

On the edge of a dense birch forest Jasnaya Slobodan in the eco-village, a man wearing an Army cap greets guests. Russian Army reads as a focus on the back of the cap.

The man in the cap is a lawyer Alexander Novokshonov. He and his family moved to the ecovillage three years ago from the Urals. The family wanted to live on their own plot of land in their own house near the international airport.

The family has not had time to enjoy Moscow’s international airport, first because of the corona virus, then because of the war, but the house built by Novokshonov was completed two years ago.

Novokshonov’s wife, a housewife, lives in a wooden house shaped like a little house Irina Novokshonova and four daughters between the ages of 8 and 1, from whom a new, more environmentally conscious generation is being raised. Before moving to the eco-village, they lived in their cottage.

How much does the current political situation affect life in the village?

“Three percent,” Novokshonov replies.

Aleksandr Novokshonov and his family moved from the Urals to an eco-village near Moscow because he and his spouse wanted to live in their own house in an active community near the international airport. He has a remote job in Moscow.

Lawyer Aleksandr Novokshonov has built a detached house in an eco-village for his family of six. In construction, he has preferred environmentally friendly materials.

Jasnaja Sloboda is a family village focused on ecology, located in the village of Ivankovo ​​in the Tula region, about 107 kilometers south of Moscow.

The eco-village has been established in the forest for your own peace. There are solar panels in the yard, and cars are kept away from the settlement. Many houses have bicycles leaning against the wall. A stone’s throw away is a river on which the villagers ice skate in winter.

In Russia, environmental awareness or household waste sorting are not yet mainstream. The war has slowed down development even more.

However, the number of eco-villages in Russia has increased since the corona pandemic, according to the analyst of the Russian University of Economics who studied them Yelizaveta Kuznetsova.

Ecovillages are autonomous communities of which there are a few main types in Russia. Residents of traditional ecovillages are united by an ecological lifestyle without a specific ideology.

Pedagogical communities are built around raising children and they favor alternative education methods.

There are religious ecovillages and environmentally conscious family villages, such as Jasnaja sloboda. Today, most traditional eco-villages and family villages are established.

According to Kuznetsova, there were around 250–300 ecovillages before the pandemic, and now there are probably even more, since Corona made some people move to the country.

He says that ecovillages are beneficial for rural development.

“If an eco-village is established next to a withering rural settlement, it will invigorate it. So far, ecovillages do not have a wider impact on life in Russia. But the people who set up communities are very entrepreneurial, so they have a lot of ideas for rural development.”

Twenty families with a total of fifty children live in the Jasnaja Slobodan ecovillage. The children are raised according to the principles of Steiner pedagogy.

Jasnaja The residents of Slobodan are committed to living according to common rules, which include, among other things, nurturing natural resources, permaculture, recycling, using renewable energy sources, and saving water and electricity.

One of the most important principles is individualism. It means, among other things, that each family can choose the form of energy they want to heat their house, such as electricity, gas, propane, butane, natural gas or wood.

Some eco-villages refuse centralized state electricity, but in Jasnaya sloboda you can use it if you want.

The Novokshonovs settled on gas because of its price-quality ratio. The founder of the village Viktor Myzenkov has chosen a tree for his family because he thought it was the cheapest and most ecological.

“When building the house, it was important to me that it be as independent as possible from the central heating system. There are frequent power outages in the Russian countryside.”

It has snowed the day before and the electricity has been out all day. It was 15 degrees below zero, so the uncertainty about the electricity coming back on was difficult for families that depended entirely on electricity.

“I don’t consider state electricity to be very harmful to the environment. But I think it’s important to be independent from it, because otherwise the state dictates when to raise prices and when to cut off distribution.”

In Russia, the vast majority of electricity, about 70 percent, is produced in thermal power plants, which mainly use gas and coal.

Jasnaja sloboda also has its own solar power plant, because the villagers wanted to try out how solar panels work in practice. It complements other energy sources. There is also a waste sorting point, but recycling depends on each family’s own interest.

“I was concerned about sustainable development when we founded the village. We wanted the environment of our residence not to deteriorate because we live there, but on the contrary to renew and improve over the years,” says Myzenkov.

Viktor Myzenkov, the founder of the Jasnaya Slobodan ecovillage, heats his family’s home with wood. He considers it the cheapest and most ecological option.

Jasnaja sloboda has its own solar power plant because the villagers wanted to try out how solar panels work in practice. Solar energy supplements other energy sources.

In an eco-village twenty families currently live there. There are fifty children. Since the start of the war, two families have moved abroad.

Novokshonov and his wife Irina Novokshonova have not felt the need to move elsewhere. They describe themselves as patriots.

“Our family is probably a little different from others. All families are different here. We are a bit patriotic like that. Our family is for the country and the president. This is my home and my country because I was born here,” says Novokshonova.

“I’m not saying that everything is perfect in our country, but I take it as it is.”

The business launch does not concern the family, as they have four children: Anastasia, Miroslava, Marija and Zlata. Fathers of four children are not drafted into the army. Novokshonov’s army cap law is said to have no other meaning.

“I have served as a soldier. All men in Russia have military service. But this hat is two years old. I have not bought it in February 2022.

“Sasha is simply proud of our army”, the spouse smiles crookedly, but Novokshonov claims that he chose the hat based on the color.

In Jasnaya sloboda, children under the age of 13 are not allowed to use the equipment. Adults, on the other hand, are not allowed to talk about the war in joint meetings. The Novokshonov couple, Aleksandr and Irina, like to cook and invite the neighbors to play board games.

In the community it has been decided that the war and the political situation will not be discussed in common village gatherings, meetings or discussion groups. You can discuss them privately.

“The political situation does not directly affect our lives here and we understand that there is a risk that we will not reach an agreement on the matter. At the same time, we understand that we have no influence on the situation, so why should we discuss it? That’s why we don’t deal with the matter,” says Novokshonov.

The village has organized one joint meeting about the situation for those who wanted to deal with it. Different opinions are allowed and the goal is to get along with different views.

“Ecology should not be forgotten in people’s relation to each other, in relation to different opinions and concerns.”

In the village, they try to nurture sociocracy, that is, make decisions based on the principle of consensus so that no one is above others in decision-making. However, the founding couple of Ekokylä have a little more power than others.

An English lesson has just been held at Ekokylä Steinerkoulu.

Jasnaja According to the Novokshonovs, activities in sloboda are focused around children and their upbringing. There are a lot of children in the families, in many there are four like the Novokshonovs.

It is written into the village’s rules that the children are brought up according to Waldorf pedagogy, or Steiner pedagogy. There are two Steiner schools and a kindergarten in Jasnaya sloboda.

Children under the age of 13 are not allowed to use the equipment in the eco-village. They are occasionally allowed to watch, for example, a children’s movie under the supervision of an adult. Children are taught to clean up after themselves and pick up trash from the ground.

The goal is to raise a new, more environmentally conscious generation.

“We try to show the children by our own example that we use less plastic and we don’t have candy wrappers lying on the ground. In joint tasks with the children, we set an example with our work.”

The Novokshonov family strives to raise their daughters into an even more environmentally conscious generation.

Family strives to live so that things will be better after them than before them. Novokshonov’s dream is to develop the ecovillage into a new age “countryside 2.0”.

“For us, an ecological approach does not mean how we sort our plastic now, but what we leave behind. For example, we leave our children with the understanding that there is a mother and a father, a traditional concept of family. We leave the right attitude to nature. We leave behind more than one child so that our experience is not diminished, but rather multiplied.”

The eco-village is active and open to guests. Various events are held there regularly, most recently the Christmas market last Saturday. Foreigners are also welcome.

“Finns could come here for a steinerkesäleir, for example,” suggests Novokshonov.