Ukrainian citizens leaving Mariupol for the Rostov region of Russia in mid-March| Photo: .EFE/EPA/ARKADY BUDNITSKY

The Russian army has forcibly transported around 40,000 residents of the port city of Mariupol into territories it controls. The allegations were made this Sunday (3) by Ukrainian authorities, according to the Ukrinform news agency. About 100,000 residents remain in the city besieged for weeks by the Russians, which is suffering a humanitarian catastrophe, with a lack of food, medicine and other basic items.

The human rights commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament, Liudmyla Denisova, was responsible for releasing the evacuation figures, although she admits that it is difficult to make the calculation, as the Russian military is withholding documents from the population.

Denisova said the Russian army forcibly moved 17 children from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia from a city hospital, separating them from their parents. The commissioner explained that deportees from the city, located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, later reappeared in Estonia. While some reported voluntarily traveling to Russia as they could not go to Kiev-controlled regions of Ukrainian territory, other groups were forcibly transferred.

With the deportations, Russia would be violating Article 49 of the Geneva Convention, which provides for the protection of civilians in times of war.”I appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross to make an effort to help bring back Ukrainians transported from illegally to Russia and to open safe humanitarian corridors in regions where there is hostility,” Denisova said.