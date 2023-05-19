The Russian Interior Ministry has announced the inclusion of the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, as well as three judges of the institution, in its list of “wanted persons” for having issued an “arrest warrant illegal” against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accused by the court of facilitating the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russian territory.

The Russian government indicates that both Khan and the magistrates handling the case, Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez, acted “without grounds for criminal liability” by taking action against a foreign head of state whose country it does not recognize since 2016 the Rome Statute which serves as the basis for the International Criminal Court (ICC).

For this reason, the Russian Interior Ministry accuses the chief prosecutor and the judges of having adopted, with their order against Putin and the Commissioner for the rights of the child, Maria Lvova-Belova, an illegal decision, contrary to the Convention for the prevention and the punishment of crimes against internationally protected persons, according to which “the heads of state enjoy absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states”, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry collected by Interfax.

The ministry says the ICC committed a crime by accusing “clearly innocent” people of committing a particularly serious crime and “assaulting a state representative who enjoys diplomatic immunity” to complicate international relations.

It was in recent days the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, who opened a criminal case against the heads of the Court of First Instance and the judges responsible for this decision, believing that their actions were illegal because, according to Russia, there was no reason to hold Putin and Lvova-Belova responsible for the crime of “forced deportation of children”.

The Kremlin has consistently denied the forced deportation of Ukrainian children in the face of allegations made by Kiev and its allies. According to the Ukrainian government, at least 16,000 children have ended up displaced against their will on Russian territory since the beginning of the conflict, while a recent study presented in February by Yale University reported at least 6,000 Ukrainian children distributed in 40 Russian boarding schools.