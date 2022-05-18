Russia “I hate NATO” – HS asked Russians in Moscow what they think of NATO and Swedish intentions

In Russia, the NATO application of Finland and Sweden does not delight citizens either. Only the youngest generation of adults is neutral about NATO enlargement.
Jenni Jeskanen HS
10:46 | Updated 11:08
Moscow
Finland and Sweden’s decision to apply for NATO membership does not appeal to ordinary citizens in Russia, as does the state leadership.
On Tuesday, along the Red Square and along the Moscow River, HS inquired about citizens ’views on NATO intentions from its northern neighbors.
