Russia | I founded a critical media channel for Russia – Information transmission was successful for a long time, but then I was in danger

When journalist Andrei Grishin was beaten by gangsters, what hurt him the most was the insultingly small reward the gangsters received. Only the war forced Grišin to flee from Russia to Finland. But he couldn’t stay here.

in Russia there is a saying: every nation deserves the government it has.

I hope that’s not true.

I don’t think the citizens of Belarus, Iran, or North Korea really deserve their governments.

In my country, we ordinary people who don’t want to see Vladimir Putin as president, we can’t get rid of him either.