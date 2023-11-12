Saturday, November 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | I founded a critical media channel for Russia – Information transmission was successful for a long time, but then I was in danger

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia | I founded a critical media channel for Russia – Information transmission was successful for a long time, but then I was in danger

When journalist Andrei Grishin was beaten by gangsters, what hurt him the most was the insultingly small reward the gangsters received. Only the war forced Grišin to flee from Russia to Finland. But he couldn’t stay here.

in Russia there is a saying: every nation deserves the government it has.

I hope that’s not true.

I don’t think the citizens of Belarus, Iran, or North Korea really deserve their governments.

In my country, we ordinary people who don’t want to see Vladimir Putin as president, we can’t get rid of him either.

#Russia #founded #critical #media #channel #Russia #Information #transmission #successful #long #time #danger

See also  HS Turku Jan-Erik Luther's burn to his island cottage is so strong that he goes there without hesitation - the man crawls and containers among the ice in a really special way
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Anti-Israel protests in London: 300,000 on the streets, 120 arrested

Anti-Israel protests in London: 300,000 on the streets, 120 arrested

Recommended

No Result
View All Result