Russia | “I don’t know how to live in this new world” – What happens to refugees from Russia who do not get asylum or a residence permit?

Bulat from St. Petersburg left everything behind in June and is now moving from one country to another. He can no longer return to Russia, but it is difficult to get a permanent place of residence.

contact breaks for a few days. There’s a good reason for that: 34 years old Bulat has changed countries again. “We arrived in Tbilisi yesterday and will probably be here for at least six months. But who knows,” says Bulat in his Telegram message.

Georgia is already the third state where Bulat and his girlfriend live in ten months.

It will hardly be the last. The Russian opposition now has to move from one country to another, because it is not easy to get a permanent residence permit anywhere.

Bulat, who fled Russia in June, lived in Turkey for six months. “For some reason, Turkey has tightened its regulations, and we couldn’t get our residence permit extended.”

in St. Petersburg lived in Bulat left Russia in June with a single suitcase in hand. The bag contained a few t-shirts, a couple of hoodies, underwear, five or six books and a bunch of documents. That’s all.

Then Bulat boarded a plane with his girlfriend and left Russia behind.

The war of aggression has caused hundreds of thousands of Russians to flee abroad. The biggest wave was in the fall, when the president Vladimir Putin announced the business launch.

Bulat left even before that.

He says he is definitely part of the opposition – and in Russia, everyone who openly opposes the war is. He does not consider himself an activist.

“For example, I have helped a feminist organization that helps women who have suffered from domestic violence. Its members have been arrested, and their homes have been searched,” he says.

Bulat says he knows hundreds of Russians who, like him, have fled because of the war. “Many are now in Georgia, Kazakhstan or Turkey, some in Uzbekistan or Serbia,” says Bulat.

He himself is in contact with dozens of others like him. It can therefore be roughly estimated that at least thousands of Russians have fled for more or less political reasons since the beginning of the attack.

Bulat has not applied for asylum. “I have no evidence of persecution. The police have not arrested me, I have not been beaten, my home has not been searched, and my property has not been confiscated.”

It is still clear that Bulat has no business with Russia for years, if ever. He openly opposes Russia’s war of aggression and raises money for Ukraine.

He is about to release a series of compilation albums, the proceeds of which will benefit Ukraine. The first album is scheduled to be released in the summer. There are 16 bands from 16 European countries. From Finland, Helsinki-based No Humans is participating.

In Russia, long prison sentences have been handed down even for minor reasons. In March, for example, it was reported how a Russian father had received a seven-year prison sentence because his daughter had drawn an anti-war drawing at school.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the first thing Bulat thought was to call his friends in Ukraine. Was it true? Had a war really started in Ukraine, where rockets fly and people die?

Of course it was true. But in Russia for a long time it has not been possible to know which part of the official information was true.

On the first day of the attack, Bulat took to the streets to demonstrate against the war. He had experience, for example To Alexei Navalny organized demonstrations and the police’s violent actions.

This was something else entirely. “Police violence went to a completely new level. The police arrested literally every single person on the street, even old women,” says Bulat.

Bulat says he was devastated when the attack began. He planned to go to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees, but he did not get a visa.

“I understood that the situation in Russia was worse than ever in my life, and there was no information about the future. I realized that the war could go on for years, and the police would only get more brutal. We decided to leave Russia.”

Bulat runs a small record company and publishing house that publishes punk rock and alternative literature.

In June Bulat and his girlfriend had gotten things in order. The first address was Bulgaria, where Bulat’s girlfriend’s father had an apartment. But they only had a tourist visa, and after three months they had to find a new place to live.

The couple moved to Turkey in the fall. Turkey has indeed become a common stopover for the Russian opposition. You can stay there longer than in EU countries, but now Turkey has also tightened its rules, and the couple could not get their residence permit extended.

Had to move again, now to Georgia.

to Russia Bulat’s livelihood also remained. Bulat runs a small record label and publishing house that publishes Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian punk rock and literature. There are several dozen titles, but the editions are small.

Even after the escape, there was little left. At first it seemed that the wooden cap is rather sad.

“I was going to close my company. But my friends said I should keep putting out good music. If I quit, they [Venäjän hallinto] would have won, and all that would be left would be propaganda.”

No money came for the rest of the year. The couple lived on the girlfriend’s salary, but little by little Bulat got the company running again. Now Bulat gets his part of the bills and rent paid again. A company partner in Russia takes care of logistics and postage.

This Bulat wants to emphasize: there are millions of people in Russia who oppose the war. But the ordinary Russian can no longer express his opinion after all.

“For 20 years, Russia’s rulers have taught Russians only one thing: ‘We don’t interfere in your affairs, and you don’t interfere in politics.’ It is the basic rule of survival in Russia.”

He himself has sacrificed his entire former life. It will soon be ten months since the departure. “Now I already feel better and more confident. But I still don’t know how to live in this new world.”

Bulat plans to apply for a humanitarian visa from Germany. Many people I know have received one. “It doesn’t look very good so far, but I’m not going to give up hope.”

Multi the person who fled the mobilization has returned to Russia. Bulat has burned so many bridges behind him that a return would be a big risk in the next few years.

“I don’t think I’ll be back. Times are dark and can be compared to Stalin’s 1930s. I’m sure that when the war is over, things will get even worse – the persecution will get worse, and it will be like North Korea.”

Bulat does not expect too much, even if the current administration falls. “The Russia where I lived has been lost forever. I think it will take at least 20 years before you can live in peace and freedom in Russia again.”