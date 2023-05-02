Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

Russia is expanding the hunt for “traitors” from its own ranks and is now taking even more drastic action against them.

MOSCOW – Russia hunts down traitors within its own ranks: The Kremlin has “decided to greatly expand the ‘target list’ for charges of treason and espionage,” Andrei Soldierov, an expert on Russian security services, told the US daily newspaper political.

Since Moscow’s army invaded Ukraine in February 2022, hundreds of Russians have been fined or sentenced to lengthy prison terms under new military censorship laws. Never before has treason been used to convict someone for public statements containing publicly available information. Now this has changed.

Two verdicts mark new approaches to the hunt for traitors in Russia

Two sentences are decisive: 25 years in a penal colony for high treason against Vladimir Kara-Mursa. In the West, he had campaigned for sanctions against Russia, such as the Magnitsky law against human rights violators. He had given speeches in the USA, Finland and Portugal. The verdict came a day after an appeal hearing in the same Moksau court for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. He was accused of espionage “for the American side” in an action unprecedented since the end of the Cold War.

Taken together, the two cases set historical precedent for modern Russia, expanding and formalizing its hunt for internal enemies. “Traitors and traitors celebrated by the West will get what they deserve,” said one of the judges in the Kara-Mursa case.

Vladimir Kara-Mursa, Russian opposition figure, sits at a meeting of the Russian opposition, the so-called “United Democrats”. © Hannah Wagner/dpa

Even before that, Moscow showed no mercy to active Kremlin critics – Kara-Mursa survived two poison attacks, and Boris Nemtsov was murdered in 2015. But ever since Vladimir Putin signed a law that extended the penalty for high treason from 20 years to life imprisonment, there has been a lot of noise political changed a lot.

Putin’s Russia: Parallel to the Soviet Era

“Raise the issue of political repression over coffee with a foreigner and that could already be seen as treason,” said Oleg Orlov, head of the defunct rights group Memorial. Like many others, he saw a parallel with the Soviet era, when tens of thousands of “enemies of the state” were accused of spying for foreign governments and sent to distant labor camps or simply executed – and foreigners were by definition suspect.

Treason cases do not follow usual investigative committees. They fall under the jurisdiction of the FSB secret service and take place behind closed doors. The hands of the defenders are usually tied. According to Russian court statistics, between 2009 and 2013 only a total of 25 people were charged with espionage or treason. The arrest of Ivan Safronov – a former defense journalist accused of sharing state secrets with a Czech acquaintance – marked a high-profile turning point and caused an outcry among colleagues at the time.

Combined with an amendment introduced after anti-Kremlin protests in 2012 that labeled any aid to a “foreign organization aimed at undermining Russian security” as treason, the law tightened dramatically. Finally, in February 2022, the powder keg exploded.

When the Ukraine war began: Russians must fear being accused of high treason

After the start of the Ukraine war, some Russians tried to support Ukraine in less visible ways, such as donations to aid organizations. But just three days after Putin announced his special military operation, Russia’s attorney general’s office warned it would review “every case of financial or other assistance” for signs of treason. Thousands of Russians have been plunged into a legal abyss. “I transferred 100 rubles to a Ukrainian NGO. Is this the end?” legal aid group Pervy Otdel shared a conversation with a client on social media.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

“The current situation is such that this article [Verrat] likely to be applied more widely,” warned Senator Andrei Klimov, chairman of the Defense Committee of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament. The law was revised again last summer to also define defectors as traitors.

Since the beginning of the war, about 70 cases of treason are said to have been initiated, twice as many as in the pre-war years. Headlines in regional media reporting arrests for high treason are now almost daily. Sometimes they contain high-octane video footage of FSB teams storming people’s homes and securing alleged confessions on camera.

Evidence is often missing, but: “It is a reaction to the war: traitors are demanded from above. And if they can’t find real ones, they invent them,” said Pervy Otdel’s Ivan Pavlov. “The first and last time a suspect of treason was acquitted in Russia was in 1999.”