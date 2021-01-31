The agents deployed to contain the mobilizations called this Sunday in various cities of the nation in support of the opposition leader Alexéi Navalny have arrested more than a thousand protesters.

Thousands of Alexei Navalny supporters took to the streets of Russia’s main cities on Sunday to express their support for the 44-year-old political leader, as happened on January 23, the day on which more than 3,000 protesters were arrested.

According to reports released by international press agencies such as Reuters, in the course of this new day of unauthorized marches, at least a thousand people have been arrested.

The protests in support of Navalny, who remains in detention after having returned to the country after being poisoned in August 2020, advance under the slogan “Free Russia.”

In the vicinity of the place where the opponent was hospitalized in the city of Tomsk, before being transferred to receive medical attention in Germany, sit-ins were registered in which the attendees participated with banners and flags.

Although the low temperatures represented a challenge for the protesters, not even the snow managed to stop the hundreds who attended this new appointment to also point out the government of Vladimir Putin of corruption and repression.

General view of a rally in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on January 31, 2021. © Anton Vaganov / Reuters

Chanting harangues such as “Putin, thief,” many of the protesters resisted the blocking of the marches by security agents deployed on the major road axes.

One of the demands of the Navalny supporters reinforced this January 31 was that of freedom for those they consider to be political prisoners, as well as the departure from power by the current Administration.

From Moscow to St. Petersburg, the requests of the protesters have been heard, who, at some points, have managed to be dispersed by the security forces.

In compliance with what is recommended by the authorities, dozens of restaurants and shops have closed their doors, as well as several Metro stations.

Agents of Russian special police units stand guard during an unauthorized protest in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on January 23, 2021. © Anatoly Maltsev

As in the massive marches called a week ago, the protesters again demanded the release of Navalny, who under the order issued by a court will remain in preventive detention at least until February 15.

In the wake of the mass arrests seen last Sunday, Human Rights Watch signaled the Russian authorities to “trample on the right to protest.”

The accusations against Navalny are for violation of the suspended prison sentence of 3.5 years he was facing, after his family requested his transfer to Germany to receive medical attention after being poisoned.

With Reuters and EFE