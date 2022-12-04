According to authorities, 650 to 700 animal carcasses lay on the beach in the Russian republic of Dagestan. The Caspian seal is one of the endangered species.

Journalists and employees of the Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor’s Office stand on the beach on the Caspian Sea where dead seals lie. Image: dpa

Hdead seals have washed ashore on the Caspian Sea in the Russian republic of Dagestan in the North Caucasus. The Russian authorities informed on Saturday about the discovery of 650 to 700 animal carcasses in the capital Makhachkala and published videos about it. The cause of the death of the protected animals was initially unclear. The investigation was said to be ongoing.

The Caspian seal is an endangered species and is under special protection. According to animal rights activists, their population has declined by around 90 percent over the past 100 years – also because of the increasing pollution of the Caspian Sea, where oil is extracted, for example.

According to experts, the animals are dying from oil leaks, poaching and overfishing.