Russia Human rights organizations publish extensive report on Russia’s role in the Syrian war, questioning the Kremlin’s version of events

The majority of the victims of the Syrian war interviewed see Russia as a destructive enemy force that has helped the oppressive regime stay in power.

Russian on Friday, leading human rights organizations released the first comprehensive report on Russia’s role in the Syrian war that began ten years ago. The organizations are urging Russia to shoulder its responsibilities for its abuses in one of “the most tragic events in human history”. The matter was reported, among other things The Moscow Times and The Guardian.

The report accuses Russia of, among other things, indiscriminately bombing civilians and supporting the Syrian regime, which has oppressed its citizens. The Syrian regime has been accused of significant human rights violations, such as the use of chemical weapons and the starvation of people living in besieged cities.

Russia joined the Syrian war in September 2015 when it launched air strikes against the rebels. In the official version of the Kremlin, Russian intervention in Syria has been a successful fight against “terrorists,” and President Vladimir Putin has praised the work of the military.

The report now published puts the role of Russia in a completely different light.

“The overwhelming majority of those interviewed did not see Russia as a savior, but as a destructive alien force whose military and political intervention helped strengthen the war criminal who led their country,” the report’s authors said.

Authors according to Russia, has played a “key role” for the Syrian president Bashar al-Assadin as an enabler of remaining in power. Therefore, Russia would now be obliged to “use its influence to end the arbitrary detention, the humiliating treatment of prisoners, illegal killings and the disappearance of people by the Syrian authorities”.

A motorcyclist passes a collapsed building written on the wall: the Russians are killing us. The photo was taken in Talbisseh, Homs, Syria in January 2016.­

Several of Russia ‘s most important human rights organizations, such as Memorial. More than 150 eyewitnesses and survivors have been interviewed for the more than 200-page report. Unable to reach Syria, the writers interviewed Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Russia.

Some of those interviewed had said that they or those close to them had fallen victim to the Russian bombing. Based on the interviews and other material, Russia had carried out, both in summary and as planned, several attacks on targets that were not close to military targets.

By interviewing civilians affected by the war, the authors of the report seek to bring the Syrian conflict to the attention of the Russians, as the subject has been silenced in the country.

“The reality of the Syrian conflict, including human rights abuses, has received very little attention in Russian society, despite being one of the most tragic events in human history,” the authors say.

“The war has affected more than 20 million people. It is impossible to calculate the number of deaths and injuries. The cruelty shown in the conflict has transcended all possible limits of human decency. ”

In the report it also describes the abuses of armed opposition groups and the indiscriminate bombing of Western forces. What makes it exceptional, however, is precisely the criticism of Russia’s actions in Syria from within Russia.

The eyewitness statements in the report are in line with the evidence from Syrian human rights activists, UN agencies and international organizations.