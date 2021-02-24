Russia Human rights organization Amnesty stopped calling Alexei Navalny a prisoner of conscience: Based on incitement to hatred more than ten years ago

Alexei Navalny’s ally Leonid Volkov accuses Amnesty of straying into Russia’s state-run October campaign. The CEO of Amnesty Finland only found out about the umbrella organization’s decision on social media.

Human Rights Organization Amnesty International has reversed its previous decision to call an opposition politician imprisoned in Russia Alexei Navalnyita prisoner of conscience. According to Amnesty, the change of line is related to the comments made by Navalny years ago, which can be considered hate speech.

This was reported by a Russian online magazine Media area.

According to Amnesty, Navalny’s old comments contradict the status of a prisoner of conscience. Amnesty’s communications commented to HS that the organization had made an “internal solution”.

“Amnesty International made an internal decision to stop referring to Alexei Navalny as a prisoner of conscience in connection with statements he had made in the past. Some of these comments, which Navalnyi has not publicly resigned, cross the threshold of incitement to hatred. This contradicts Amnesty’s definition of a prisoner of conscience, “Amnesty’s communications manager Ruby Stockham wrote to HS.

“To our knowledge, Navalnyi has not made similar declarations in recent years, and this decision does not change our decision to continue the fight for the immediate release of Navalny and the efforts to end the political persecution of the Russian authorities.”

Navalnyin the comments to which Amnesty refers are probably from 2007. At that time, Navalnyi was involved in founding a “national Russian liberation movement” called Narod (People).

From these times can be found on Youtube video, with which Navalnyi demonstrates how a fly swatter is done on flies and cockroaches are stuffed with shoes. The pictures then feature men from the Caucasian peoples, with Navalnyi shooting one of them. The video refers to terrorism.

On the other with video Navalnyi appears as a dentist and suggests that the elements that are detrimental to Russia be removed neatly and accurately like rotten teeth. This refers to the deportation of illegal immigrants from the former Soviet republics, especially from the south.

The videos have been told in the past, for example Evening News.

Valued Russian-American author Masha Gessen earlier in February, Navalny called the arms video to speak in favor of the right to bear arms. But only Navalnyi himself could tell what his video really meant. Gessen writes In New Yorker I came across a close assistant Leonid Volkovia quoting that Navalnyi regrets his videos now.

Volkov commented on Amnesty’s decision to HS on Facebook. According to Volkov, the organization has strayed from the October campaign of the Russian state RT channel.

“We see that in Russia Today [RT] organized a false distribution in which these idiots joined. We don’t want to comment on idiots, ”Volkov wrote to HS.

Navalnyi launched his anti-corruption political work in 2008, but he used to attend the Russian March, a favorite of nationalists and the far right, until 2011. The participation aroused astonishment, and Navalnyi told HS in 2011 that he wanted attention to be paid to the problems of migration.

However, he stopped attending the marches and justified his cessation to HS by saying there were “real Nazis and simply crazy” at the event but the majority arrived to oppose immigration.

Russian opposition figures have expressed disappointment with Amnesty’s decision. President Vladimir Putin anti-regime human rights activist and chess legend Garry Kasparov wrote a message service on Twitter that Amnesty has disgraced itself by descending into the Kremlin as a tool.

Navalny’s supporters have justified the political nature of Amnesty’s decision by being the first to report on Twitter on the Twitter left, a reporter for the U.S. leftist Grayzone. Grayzone is known as the dictator of Syria, for example Bashar al-Assadia supportive their publications.

Speaking anonymously to Mediazona, an Amnesty employee said there had been a “coordinated campaign” against Navalny’s revocation of the appointment. He referred to a Russian freelance journalist who has written for Russian state-owned RT as well as Grayzone.

HS asked Amnesty International’s head of communications whether social media discussions had influenced Amnesty’s decision. The information manager did not answer the question. Nor did he respond to HS’s request to describe Amnesty’s internal decision-making.

To the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC a spokesman for Amnesty’s Russia and Eurasia department commented Alexander Artemyev said that requests to revoke the status of prisoner of conscience came from a number of Amnesty National departments, including the Secretary – General of Amnesty.

“There were too many requests, we couldn’t just ignore them,” Artemjev said.

Some of these requests, according to the BBC, quoted Twitter messages from a Russian freelance journalist who writes specifically for RT and Grayzone.

That reporter has said he will start barking at the Navalny if he sees too many writings in support of this – though he recalled barking at Putin as well.

Amnesty Finland executive director Frank Johansson got to hear about the umbrella organization’s new Navalnyi policy on Wednesday morning as he began receiving social media contacts.

“I wish I had received the information earlier, but in such a large organization, it’s clear that communication sometimes gets stuck.”

Johansson replies that he does not know the background to the decision now more accurately than that Amnesty’s umbrella organization has read Navalny’s old statements and found them to contradict the definition of a prisoner of conscience. A prisoner of conscience must never incite violence, Johansson says.

“I think it’s better for us to admit our own wrongdoing when the term is invented and used by Amnesty itself. The actual work we are doing to liberate Navalny will not change this decision in any way. ”

A prisoner of conscience in Amnesty’s own communications defined often as a person who is imprisoned in the peaceful exercise of his legal rights. Sometimes in the definition mentioned also the fact that the prisoner of conscience has not been allowed to incite hatred or violence.

Amnesty has changed its solutions in the past. In November 2018, the organization canceled Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyille the award of the Human Rights Ambassador in 2009 because it considered that it had not made sufficient efforts to promote human rights after taking office in Myanmar in 2016.

Aung San Suu Kyi, who also won the Nobel Peace Prize, has not been seen as working to prevent ethnic persecution and genocide against Rohingya by the Muslim minority in Myanmar.

Army seized power and captured Aung San Suu Kyi in early February.