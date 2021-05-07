Russia Human rights organization Amnesty is once again beginning to call Alexei Navalny a prisoner of conscience

Frank Johansson, Executive Director of Amnesty Finland, says that an error was made in the February decision.

Human Rights Organization Amnesty International is once again starting to summon an opposition politician imprisoned in Russia Alexei Navalnyita prisoner of conscience.

The organization stopped calling Navalny a prisoner of conscience in February. The decision was based on comments made by Navalny years ago, according to Amnesty, which can be considered hate speech.

On Friday in the bulletin the organization says it is now aware that human behavior and opinions can change.

Finland Amnesty’s Executive Director Frank Johansson says an error was made in the February decision.

“We noticed inconsistencies in how we had interpreted the definition of a prisoner of conscience in different situations. Sometimes meticulously, sometimes more loosely, ”says Johansson.

“In the case of Navalny, we made a mistake, and in the February decision, the abstract interpretation of the clauses was given too much weight in relation to our duty to look after Navalny’s well-being.”

According to Johansson, the organization did not realize in February how big the symbolic significance of removing the prisoner of conscience status from Navalny would be. The internal and public discussions that followed the decision led to a reconsideration of the decision.

“We apologize to Navalny and those close to him, and we hope that the focus does not turn too much on Amnesty but on the release of Navalny,” Johansson sums up.

Amnesty International defines a prisoner of conscience who becomes imprisoned in the peaceful exercise of his legal rights. Sometimes in the definition mentioned also that the prisoner of conscience has not been allowed to incite hatred or violence.

Navalny’s statements were related to the fight against illegal immigration. He has also been criticized for participating in the Russian March, an event favored by nationalists and the far right, which he attended until 2011.

The most helpful assistant Leonid Volkov told HS in February that, in their view, Amnesty had strayed from the October campaign of Russia’s state-run RT channel.

Navalnyi is serving a sentence of more than two and a half years in prison at the Pokrov penitentiary, about a hundred kilometers from Moscow. The verdict is widely considered political, as Navalny was alleged to have violated the obligation to report his previous parole. However, Navalnyi was in Germany recovering from an assassination attempt in August.

In prison, Navalnyi was on a three-week hunger strike demanding treatment for back pain and numbness in the legs. He was admitted to a civilian hospital for examination at the end of April.

At the end of April, Navalny’s close circle said authorities had opened a new criminal investigation into Navalny and his close allies. At the same time, the Russian authorities announced that they had added the Navalny political network to the list of extremist and terrorist organizations.