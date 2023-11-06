The exhibition, which opened on Saturday, presents all regions of the country with their achievements, as well as the achievements of the most significant companies from the Putin administration. The territories occupied by Russia in Ukraine are one of the country’s achievements in the exhibition.

Moscow

Russian achievements were of great interest to citizens in Moscow over the weekend.

On Sunday, a line of a couple of hundred wound up for the exhibition of Russian achievements at the VDNH exhibition center. The waiting time was an hour and a half.

An extensive exhibition opened in Moscow on Saturday, which tells about Russia’s achievements. The exhibition called Russia is on display at the VDNH exhibition center, where the National Economy Achievements Exhibition was organized during the Soviet era.

The new exhibition presents, among other things, all regions of Russia with their achievements. According to Russia, there are 89 regions, because the regions taken over by Russia from Ukraine are included: Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.

Each area has its own exhibition section.

The president initiated the exhibition Vladimir Putin. Its purpose is to promote citizens’ pride in their country and its achievements, and to fuel the desire to participate in them.

The exhibition was hugely popular on its opening weekend. The opening ceremony was held on Saturday, the day of national unity, when VDNH was visited of the organizers according to a record number of more than 190,000 people.

HS got to know the exhibition during a press tour organized for foreign journalists on Thursday, when the exhibition was still partially being built, and on Sunday.

Throng hadn’t subsided even on Sunday. The VDNH metro station was also congested.

After the main entrance, the first thing that awaited visitors was a 166-meter-long tunnel, which told about Russia’s achievements during the past couple of decades, i.e. the period of Putin’s administration.

Among other things, the fleet of Russian nuclear-powered icebreakers, the MC-21 short- and medium-range aircraft from the aircraft manufacturer Irkut, and the launch of the Vostochnyi rocket from the space center in the Russian Far East were presented inside.

HS interviewed friends from Moscow on Sunday Tatyana Smirnova and Aleksandr Ryabchikov, as they burst out of the tunnel. They were most impressed with the icebreakers.

“We already knew a lot about what was shown there. We know from the news and elsewhere. So we only got confirmation that Russia is an excellent country”, Smirnova laughed.

Some of Russia’s achievements were on display in a 166-meter long tunnel-shaped building.

Of friendships In Russia’s opinion, the most important achievement is that development continues.

“We are trying to abandon foreign technologies and build our own production. We are already building our own passenger planes, our own icebreakers. How many countries can boast such equipment?” Ryabchikov said.

Why exactly does this time require such a massive exhibition of Russia’s achievements?

“Let’s show people that Russia is developing, becoming more independent from abroad, and not stopping. Yes, it must be shown”, Smirnova stated.

Russia there has been almost two years of war of aggression in Ukraine, which was also visible in the exhibition stands of a few regions.

A hayloft has been built in the ward of the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, on which two square monitors at the end of a moving arm convey war imagery: cannon fire and a sea of ​​fire.

The regional exhibition stands are implemented by the local ministries of culture and tourism. According to the organizers, they were allowed to design their stands freely.

An employee of the Ministry of Culture in Belgorod Maxim Shaposhnikov said that the department’s theme is memory and remembering.

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of the largest tank battle in human history at Prokhorovka, when Soviet troops and fascist troops clashed in an uneven tank battle.”

Despite their losses, the Soviet Union managed to prevent the Germans from capturing Prokhorovka, located in the Belgorod region.

“This installation brings that fragment of history to life and takes us back to the past. It reminds us that the Belgorod region has always defended its borders, as it still does today.”

According to Shaposhnikov, Belgorod has the largest exhibition stand in the regions: 203 square meters. On Sunday, there was a watercolor painting for children.

The local ministries of culture and tourism had planned the exhibition stands of the regions. In the Chechen section, you could practice shooting.

As one The territories it seized from Ukraine are presented as Russia’s achievement.

In the exhibition, however, the matter is seen the other way around. In the Donetsk region department, there is talk of “going home” and “returning” to Russia.

“Donbass made its choice. The long journey home ended with the return to the Russian composition”, flashes the text on the department’s wall.

According to the exhibition, more than two million people, or 99.23 percent of Donbas residents, voted for returning to the “Russian composition”.

At the Luhansk region department, you can learn about coal mining, a bread factory and steel production.

During the press tour, the VDNH guide did not introduce the “new regions” to foreign journalists, but drove past them to the exhibition stand of the Kirov region. Ceramic whistles and ornaments are made in the Kirov region, the guide said.

Most of Russia’s “old” regions focused on presenting tourist attractions and local culture. In the section of the Republic of Kalmykia, Kalmyks dressed in traditional costumes sang folk tunes.

In the exhibition of Russian achievements, even in the poorest regions of the country, there were more magnificent sections than the other, and they were presented in the best possible light.

The Russia exhibition is open at VDNH in Moscow until April 12, 2024.

The purpose of the Russia exhibition is to promote citizens’ pride in their homeland.

The Russia exhibition is open at VDNH until April next year.

The Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom is on display at the exhibition of Russian achievements.