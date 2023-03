Russia | HS toured Wagner’s recruitment points in St. Petersburg – soldiers are now attracted by martial arts and shooting enthusiasts

The private army Wagner has set up recruitment points for fighters in gyms where martial arts and shooting are practiced. In St. Petersburg, Wagner’s flag is hung in sports halls as a sign of recruitment.

Peter

Private army Wagner is now recruiting new soldiers from martial arts and shooting enthusiasts.

In March, Wagner has established recruitment points in sports halls all over Russia that focus on the sports in question.

Recruitment points have been opened in almost 60 sports halls in 42 cities from St. Petersburg to Irkutsk and from Murmansk to Kaliningrad.