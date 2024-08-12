Russia | HS sent a message to the Russian reporting channel, and the answer was revealing – This is how Russia sinks into darkness

During the war in Ukraine, the number of reports by citizens on each other in Russia has grown sharply. HS researched the topic and sent a message to the reporting bot.

In April 2022 Timur Halitov prepare for the police report about his own daughter.

According to Halitov, 49, who lives in the Moscow region, the daughter in her twenties had anti-Russian views.

A little later, the father still called the police and demanded his daughter’s immediate arrest.