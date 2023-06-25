The mercenaries of the Russian Wagner group withdrew this Sunday, after the 24-hour rebellion orchestrated by their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who will leave Russia under of the agreement that President Vladimir Putin had to accept, weakened after this unprecedented crisis.

Prigozhin will go to Belarus, according to the Russian presidency, without knowing yet when he will leave Russia on Sunday. Nor has it been disclosed where the head of the militia is currently located.

Prigozhin announced on Saturday night that he was ending the rebellion, which had begun a day earlier in Rostov, to avoid a “bloodbath.”

In accordance with the agreement reached with Lukashenko, Wagner’s leader will be able to go to Belarus and avoid being prosecuted in Russia, like his fighters, taking into account the Ukrainian “merits at the front” of the paramilitary group, said the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wagner’s mercenaries withdrew on Sunday from the regions of Voronezh, on the border with Ukraine, and Lipetsk, south of Moscow, according to local authorities. However, in and around the Russian capital, the “anti-terrorist operation regime”, established the day before as a result of the riot, was still in force on Sunday.

And Monday was decreed a holiday in the city to avoid travel. Impressive police patrols remained deployed along the main highway that leads out of Moscow, in the south of the capital, a journalist from AFP.

In the Moscow region, traffic restrictions on the highway linking Moscow with Rostov (southwest), the nerve center of Russian operations in Ukraine, they were also still in force on Sunday, according to Avtodor, in charge of highways in Russia.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP