Russia Hospital caught fire in Russia, doctors continued heart surgery – Video shows fire extinguishers

A team of eight doctors were able to save their patients thanks to their persevering work.

In the hospital the fire that broke out did not cause Russian doctors to suspend their patient’s open heart surgery, even though the fire department tried at the same time to tame the flames that threatened the hospital outside the building, according to the news agency AFP.

A fire broke out on Friday in the city of Blagoveshchensk in the Russian Far East. The hospital’s 60 patients were evacuated as the interior of the building began to fill with smoke.

None of those in the building were injured, and the fire was eventually extinguished.­

However, on the ground floor of the building, a team of eight doctors continued their work to complete open heart surgery, AFP says.

“We had to save this man, and we did our best,” says the head of the heart surgery team. Valentin Filatov in a TV interview.

A fire department extinguishes a hospital fire in the city of Blagoveshchensk in the Russian Far East.­

Amurin according to regional authorities, electricity to continue the operation was obtained through a separate cable. At the same time, the fire brigade ensured that no smoke entered the operating room.

The 60 patients in the hospital building were evacuated as the interior of the building began to fill with smoke.­

After surgery, the patient was transferred to another hospital.

Hospital staff did not panic in a special situation, according to AFP. None of those in the building were injured, and the fire was eventually extinguished.

The cause of the fire was probably an electrical failure.

Local authorities have promised to reward both persistent doctors and firefighters who took part in putting out the fire.