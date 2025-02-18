The first round of negotiations between the delegations of Russia and USA held on Tuesday at Riyad without representatives of kyiv to prepare the summit among the presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trumpand address the Ukraine conflict ended … In the early afternoon with the commitment to create the corresponding working groups in order to continue contacts.

According to the Kremlin foreign policy counselor, Yuri Ushakov, who together with the Foreign Minister, Serguéi Lavrovthey took the conversations on the Russian side, the encounter in the Saudi capital “has not gone badly.”

The meeting lasted four and a half hours and, in the opinion of Ushakov, “a very serious dialogue on all matters of the agenda was maintained. However, the presidential counselor said that “it is unlikely that the meeting between Putin and Trump takes place next week.” In his words, “we are prepared for this- the summit of presidents- but it is still difficult to talk about a specific date.”

In statements to Russian media, the presidential counselor said that “separate teams of Russian and American negotiators about Ukraine will come into contact in the near future.”

In front of Ushakov and Lavrov on the table, were the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubiothe United States National Security Advisor, Mike Waltzand the special emissary, of the White House for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. Likewise, it was agreed to “a mechanism for mutual consultation to avoid possible friction” in relations between the United States and Russia, “to designate high -level teams to start working shortly for an arrangement in Ukraine” and “explore economic opportunities that could arise after an agreement with kyiv ».

“Trump and his team are problem solving”

In this regard, already judging by the statements made on Tuesday in Riad by Kirill Dmítriev, also a member of the Russian delegation, banker and general director of the Fund for Direct Investments of Russia, he considers that “we have observed that President Trump and his team are A group of problem solving, people who have already addressed a whole series of great challenges very quickly, a lot of efficiency and very successful ».

DMítriev believes that there is a “wide field of cooperation” between Moscow and Washington For commercial and economic exchange. Analysts believe that the main asset that Russia intends to put on the table in these negotiations is precisely to open the country to US investors, eliminate all obstacles in this regard and raise the sanctions on both parties. Everything that the Kremlin He did not do for decades and created serious problems in relations with Washington. Then the Chinese model was rejected and now it seems that its total review is offered.

It was agreed to create “a mutual consultation mechanism to avoid possible friction”

On the other hand, from Moscow, the spokesman for Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, declared once again that Putin remains open to meet with his Ukrainian homologous, Volodimir Zelenskibut he questioned his legitimacy again, which invalidates his suitability for peace negotiations. Previously, the Russian president proposed that he be the president of the Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) his interlocutor, although he said he is not against such conversations to be present Zelenski.

USA: «An important step forward»

From the American part, the agreement to “establish a consultation mechanism to address the disturbing factors” of the bilateral relationship with the objective of “taking the necessary measures to normalize the functioning of our respective diplomatic missions.”

In this sense, according to the State Department, “the respective high -level teams will be appointed to start working on a way to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is lasting, sustainable and acceptable to all parties “And” sitting the basis for future cooperation in matters of mutual geopolitical interest and historical economic and investment opportunities that will arise from a successful solution of the conflict in Ukraine, “reports Manuel Trillo.

The parties “undertake to remain committed to ensure that the process advances in a timely and productive way,” says USA, since “a phone call followed by a meeting is not enough to establish lasting peace. We must take action, and today we took an important step forward ».

The State Department stressed that President Donald Trump “wants to stop the killing” and that “the United States wants peace and is using its strength in the world to unite countries.” “President Trump is the only leader in the world who can make Ukraine and Russia accept that,” he says.